Moody's assigns A1 to Springfield SD 19, OR's Full Faith and Credit Obligations, Series 2020

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Lane County School District 19 (Springfield), OR's Full Faith and Credit Project and Refunding Obligations, Series 2020 in the expected par amount of $4.3 million. Concurrently, we affirmed the A1 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds affecting about $103.9 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 GOULT rating reflects the district's large tax base in the Eugene-Springfield metro area, which benefits from the presence of the University of Oregon (Aa2 negative) despite having income measures that are below similarly rated peers. The district's reserves and liquidity over the past seven years have improved significantly to a level in line with its A1 peers and are expected to remain stable, supported by management's improved fiscal prudence and a commitment to maintaining budget stability. Though the enrollment decline in fiscal 2021 is a credit challenge, management appears willing to make the necessary cuts to ensure fiscal stability. The rating further incorporates the district's moderate debt burden, which we expect to remain manageable given the lack of near-term debt plans. The district's elevated pension liabilities are also reflected in the rating.

The A1 full faith and credit (FF&C) ratings incorporate the legal security of the bonds, which carry a full faith and credit pledge and are not subject to appropriation. The absence of a rating distinction between the general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and the FF&C ratings reflects our view of the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Oregon, which we typically rate at the same level as the GOULT or issuer rating.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see material immediate risks for Springfield SD 19 given the district's adequate reserves level and receipt of $2.79 million of federal CARES funding to support district operations. However, a prolonged recession could lead to protracted state funding challenges across the sector. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update our rating/outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth in reserves and liquidity to levels comparable to peers in a higher rating category

- Material improvement in socioeconomic measures

- Material reduction in pension liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Contraction in tax base values

- Sustained declines in reserves and liquidity

- Sustained enrollment declines

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's full faith and credit obligations are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and an absolute and unconditional obligation to make payment from all legally available funds, not subject to appropriation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the obligations will be used to refund all or a portion of the district's outstanding FF&C Series 2015B, a bus lease and to finance new bus purchases.

PROFILE

Lane County School District 19 (Springfield) is located in western Oregon encompassing 185 square miles and serves the City of Springfield (Aa3) and unincorporated areas of Lane County (Aa1). The district operates four high schools, four middle schools, twelve elementary schools and one charter school. The district serves an estimated population of 79,740 with total projected 2021 enrollment of about 10,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

