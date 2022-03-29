Moody's assigns A1 to State Grid's proposed senior unsecured notes

Hong Kong, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a senior unsecured rating of A1 to the proposed USD notes of State Grid Europe Development (2014) Plc , a wholly owned subsidiary of State Grid International Development Limited (SGID, A1 stable). The proposed notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SGID.

SGID intends to use the net proceeds from the notes for refinancing of existing indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The A1 rating of the proposed notes reflects the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from SGID," says Ivy Poon, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"SGID's financial leverage will remain broadly stable despite the proposed issuance, because the issuance proceeds will be mainly used for refinancing of maturing debts," adds Poon.

SGID's A1 rating continues to incorporate a four-notch uplift from the company's standalone credit profile, based on a very high level of support expected from its parent State Grid Corporation of China (State Grid, A1 stable). The parental uplift also takes into consideration the high likelihood of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through SGID's parent, in times of need. SGID is the major platform of the parent's overseas investments and operations. The standalone credit profile is underpinned by SGID's fairly prudent financial management and selective investment criteria, backed by financial and management support from its parent. However, the company's asset quality will remain mediocre because of its sizable exposure to non-investment-grade assets, mainly in Brazil (Ba2 stable).

Moody's assessment of SGID's credit profile also considers the company's stable but moderate financial profile amid an acquisitive strategy. Moody's forecasts the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be steady in the range of 14%-16% during 2021-23, driven by capital spending of HKD22 billion--HKD35 billion, with a peak in 2021 due to the acquisition of CGE (Compañia General de Electricidad S.A.). Such credit metrics will continue to position SGID at the current standalone credit profile.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered that SGID has relatively low carbon transition risk within the utility sector, since it mainly owns and operates power grids. SGID's social risk assessment is based on the proven operating track record of providing reliable power supply with no major accidents. The key considerations of SGID's governance risk include (1) its status as a state-owned enterprise; (2) its investment strategy and financial policy; and (3) the transparency of the acquired assets that are privately owned or not rated by rating agencies.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectations that (1) SGID's asset mix will not materially shift over the next 12-18 months; (2) SGID will maintain a financial profile that is within Moody's base-case expectation; and (3) support from State Grid will continue as and when needed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is limited, given that SGID's rating is already at the same level as State Grid's and China's sovereign rating.

Nevertheless, positive rating momentum for the standalone credit profile could emerge over time if: (1) the credit quality of SGID's underlying investments significantly improves to a level equivalent to a Baa2 rating or higher on a sustained basis. Factors that Moody's would consider for a higher rating include investment-grade assets accounting for a significant share of SGID's asset portfolio, or an upgrade of the ratings of investees or countries/regions where the unrated investees are located; (2) FFO interest coverage exceeds 4.5x and FFO/debt exceeds 18% on a sustained basis.

SGID's issuer rating and standalone credit quality could come under downward pressure if: (1) the credit quality of its underlying investments substantially deteriorates to a level equivalent to a Ba2 rating or lower on a sustained basis. Factors that Moody's would consider for a lower rating include an increase in SGID's exposure to non-investment-grade assets, the downgrade of ratings of investees or countries/regions where the unrated investees are located, or adverse changes in the regulatory environments in which its investees operate; (2) FFO interest coverage falls below 2.0x and FFO/debt falls below 10% on a sustained basis.

Any evidence of weakening support from State Grid would also strain SGID's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

State Grid International Development Limited is wholly owned by State Grid and acts as the parent's major overseas investment platform for the transmission and distribution business. Its investments mainly consist of regulated network assets across nine countries or regions, with key operations in Brazil, Chile, and Australia. State Grid Corporation of China (State Grid) is the largest public utility and power grid company in the world in terms of revenue. The company owns and operates most of China's national power grid network, servicing 88% of the mainland and a population of over 1.1 billion. As of 30 September 2021, State Grid had total assets of RMB4.36 trillion.

