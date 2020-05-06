Moody's assigns A1 to Sun Hung Kai Properties' USD MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured notes due 2030 to be issued by Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd. under its USD7 billion medium-term note (MTN) program, rated (P)A1.

The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP).

The rating outlook remains stable.

The proceeds will be used to fund SHKP's general corporate activities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The A1 rating reflects SHKP's solid business and financial profile, which is supported by its strong recurring rental income, high financial flexibility, leadership position and long operating track record in the Hong Kong property market, as well as prudent financial management," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst and the Lead Analyst for SHKP.

On the other hand, the A1 rating also reflects the risks associated with SHKP's geographic concentration in Hong Kong, and exposure to the more volatile Chinese property market.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects that the company will continue to draw on its rich development experience in Hong Kong, and take a cautious approach to investing in China to minimize expansion risks.

Moody's expects that SHKP's gross rental income will decline 10%-15% in fiscal 2020 (or the 12 months to 30 June 2020) to HKD18 billion from HKD20.6 billion in fiscal 2019, and subsequently recover to around HKD19-20 billion in fiscal 2021. The rental income decline in fiscal 2020 is mainly driven by rental concessions and negative rental reversion, amid effects from slower economic growth and the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong and mainland China. Consequently, net rental income/interest coverage will decline to around 4.4x in fiscal 2020 from 5.9x in fiscal 2019, and recover to around 4.7x-5.0x in fiscal 2021.

This level of coverage would continue to support the company's financial stability and debt-servicing capacity.

Moody's expects that SHKP's adjusted debt/capitalization will register around 16%-17% over the next 12 months, slightly lower than 18% at 31 December 2019. These projections reflect our expectation that proceeds of HKD18.8 billion from the 50% stake disposal in the office portion of the West Kowloon land parcel will be used to repay debt. Despite the projected decline in cash flow generated from its rental businesses and property development, the company's cash flow will be sufficient to cover its committed capital expenditure over the next 12 months.

Such leverage and interest coverage ratios are consistent with the company's A1 rating category.

The rating also factors in SHKP's ownership concentration in various members of the Kwok family and trust. Nevertheless, this factor is balanced by the company's prudent financial policy and maintenance of a healthy financial profile over economic cycles.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SHKP will maintain a stable business profile and contain the impact of the acquisition on its financial metrics to a manageable level through prudent financial management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's will unlikely upgrade the rating in the near term, given the company's material exposure to China's property market and the near-term volatility in the operating environment for Hong Kong's property market.

At the same time, negative rating pressure could emerge, if there is a material change in SHKP's senior management team or the company's corporate governance structure weakens beyond Moody's expectation.

Moody's could also downgrade the rating, if the company's core financial indicators weaken, with net rental income/gross interest falling below 4.0x-5.0x or adjusted debt/capitalization exceeding 20%-25%.

Additionally, a material increase in SHKP's exposure to China to more than 30%-35% of total assets could also strain the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Homebuilding-And-Property-Development-Industry--PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP), headquartered in Hong Kong, is one of Hong Kong's leading property development and investment companies. The company reported total revenue of HKD39 billion for the first half of fiscal 2020 (the six months to 31 December 2019).

SHKP is the parent and guarantor of Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

