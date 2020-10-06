Moody's assigns A1 to Sutter Health's (CA) series 2020A; outlook revised to negative

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Sutter Health's (CA) $2.7 billion Taxable Bonds Series 2020A. At this time, we are also affirming the A1 ratings on Sutter Health's outstanding parity debt, affecting $3.8 billion of rated debt. (Total proforma debt outstanding, inclusive of unrated debt, is $5.1 billion). The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook is driven by our expectation that 2020 results (fiscal year ended December 31) will show a very significant decline in operating performance, driven by underperformance in most of Sutter's markets, significant revenue declines, and the material increase in labor costs. Results through six months of fiscal 2020 show a negative operating cashflow margin, and while subsequent months will likely show improved results, income available for debt service may be insufficient to satisfy Sutter's debt service coverage test at fiscal year end, which could lead to an event of default. (An additional uncertainty is the amount of unrealized investment gains and losses Sutter will post for the year, which are included in the test under the current MTI). Sutter is currently undertaking a restructuring of its debt portfolio, and plans to implement a new MTI with different covenants which would replace the current test and may avoid the possibility of default at this time. An additional challenge includes the expected settlement of a recent lawsuit which would result in a large cash payment ($575 million), along with the requirement to adhere to certain restrictions around contracting in the future, which may limit flexibility. The timing of this remains uncertain and will likely not occur until 2021 or later. Further challenges include: liquidity that remains below the medians for the rating category, despite recent short-term improvement (due to CMS advance funds and short-term borrowings); and a 15% increase in debt since FYE 2019 due to a medical office building lease and a draw on a line of credit, which weakens already modest debt measures.

Favorably, Sutter will continue to benefit from a number of well-established strengths which continue to support the A1 rating. These include: Sutter's strong presence in northern California; its favorable size; its good market position in each of its markets; its strong clinical offerings; its conservative asset-liability structure (including a large pension plan that has historically been well funded); its integrated nature with close physician relationships; and its diversified service offerings located across the care continuum. Additionally, management expects operating results to materially improve in 2021.

The most immediate social risk under our ESG framework is the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in significant volume and revenue losses this year. Despite relief from the CARES Act, the pressures resulting from the pandemic have driven margins to historic lows, which are likely to persist at least through the end of the year, and drive the negative outlook. There remains a high degree of uncertainty around the potential long-term impact of COVID-19, its impact on the economy, and the ability for Sutter to show material improvement in fiscal 2021.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects poor operating performance year to date, and the expectation that results will remain weak at least through the end of year. In the event that Sutter is unable to reach targeted performance levels in fiscal 2021, there would likely be rating pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved debt and balance sheet measures

- Sustained, improved, operating measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional dilution of balance sheet and debt measures beyond expectations

- Inability to achieve targeted margins in fiscal 2021

- An event of default under current covenants

- Higher than expected disruption of operations associated with COVID-19 or more severe than anticipated downturn in the economy

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge pursuant to Sutter's 1985 Master Trust Indenture (MTI), with payments made by Sutter's Obligated Group (approximately 98% of the System's total revenues). All members of the Obligated Group are jointly and severally liable with respect to the payment of each obligation secured under the MTI. Financial covenants include a debt service coverage requirement of over 1.1 times, and a days cash on hand requirement of over 70 days. Sutter is currently modernizing its MTI, which would spring upon issuance of the Series 2020 bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will refund prior debt.

PROFILE

Sutter Health is the parent of a large, not-for-profit health system centered in Northern California. The system operates 30 acute care facilities, operates a small health plan, runs a large number of out-patient facilities, and manages two medical foundations that contract with medical groups organized as professional corporations that account for the services of nearly 2500 physicians. In fiscal 2019, Sutter Health produced over $13 billion in revenues, and generated nearly 190,000 admissions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

