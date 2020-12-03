Moody's assigns A1 to Texas Medical Center, TX's Series 2020 A&B; outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 to Texas Medical Center, TX's (TMC) proposed approximately $66 million of Revenue Bonds (Texas Medical Center), Series 2020A and $74 million of Taxable Revenue Bonds (Texas Medical Center), Series 2020B. The bonds will be issued by the Harris County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation and will have final maturities in 2050. Concurrently, we affirmed outstanding A1 ratings on approximately $84 million of outstanding rated debt. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of A1 ratings despite a significant increase in leverage with the proposed issuance are based on robust pro-forma debt service coverage, long-established relationships with strong partners contributing to solid prospects for deleveraging over the next five years, and careful planning and management of a multi-phase capital program. The ratings favorably incorporate TMC's unique role in coordinating capital investment, initiatives and services for the largest medical city in the world. TMC's consistently superior EBIDA margins above 35% and exceptional liquidity, with 1,370 monthly days cash on hand for fiscal 2019, further support credit quality. The underlying demand for and regional importance of TMC's 61 member institutions, comprised of nonprofit education and health care organizations, contribute to TMC's very good strategic positioning. Total cash and investments ended 2020 at $292 million, the bulk of which is unrestricted and liquid.

While financial leverage and implementation risk are elevated over the medium term as TMC develops the TMC3 BioResearch Campus, risk is largely offset by TMC's strong financial management and very thorough planning for the TMC3 development, including executed commitments from strong university, nonprofit and industry partners. As part of TMC3, TMC will fund its share of a collaborative research building, will construct and operate underground and standalone parking facilities and will provide up-front project-wide sitework. Debt to revenue, already high at 0.8x for fiscal 2019, will increase to over 2x with the proposed Series 2020 issuance, with potential additional debt of up to $80 million in 2021. Favorably, TMC anticipates reimbursement for sitework within three to five years as well as increased parking and lease revenue as facilities come online. Pro forma debt service coverage, including anticipated 2020 and 2021 bonds, is expected to remain above 2.5x (Moody's adjusted calculations), excluding increased revenue.

In addition to high financial leverage, credit challenges include TMC's high reliance on revenue derived from parking operations, which declined as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. TMC successfully adjusted expenses, and fiscal 2020 and 2021 EBIDA margins are expected to remain generally in line with prior years. Exceptional liquidity provides additional runway to manage through near-term operating volatility associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TMC will continue to generate strong operating cash flow and maintain exceptional liquidity as it proceeds with the development of TMC3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in financial resources and revenue relative to planned debt increase

- Successful execution of TMC3 development including achievement of sustained debt service coverage of 2.5x and eventual deleveraging

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, material decline in EBIDA margins

- Reduction of liquidity

- Increase in debt beyond current expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

Proposed bonds will be a secured general obligation of Texas Medical Center, secured by pledged revenues, which include all revenues, income, receipts and money received from all sources, excluding restricted gifts, debt proceeds, and revenue derived from Excluded Property, which includes TMC3, the Foundation and the Venture Fund; the Series 2020 financing will add supplemental pledged revenues, which include revenues derived from the operation or ownership of the underground parking facility located at the Collaborative Building. There is no debt service reserve fund.

Proposed bonds will include a debt service coverage covenant of 1.25x for senior debt and 1.1x for junior debt, though no event of default will occur for two years as long as TMC secures the service of a management consultant. Additional debt is permitted if TMC met the debt service covenant for the two prior years and projects compliance for the next two fiscal years, or for three years following project completion if debt is for acquisition or construction.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020A bonds are expected to be used to pay a portion of the site development costs associated with the TMC3 campus and costs of issuance. Proceeds from the Series 2020B bonds will be used to pay TMC's share of a collaborative research building, underground parking including capitalized interest and costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Texas Medical Center coordinates capital investment, shared services, and some collaborative initiatives at the world's largest medical complex and the 8th largest business district in the US. Its primary source of revenue is generated from the ownership or operation of parking on the 1,400-acre campus, at approximately 70% of revenue in fiscal 2019, with total operating revenue of nearly $110 million. TMC generates robust operating surpluses, helping increase total cash and investments to $292 million in fiscal 2019.

TMC3 consists of a 37-acre site that will include research facilities for founding partner institutions consisting of Texas Medical Center, the University of Texas System Health Science Center, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Texas A&M University System. The site will also include corporate partners as well as a hotel and conference center, retail, residential and park space, and parking facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

