Moody's assigns A1 to Troy University's (AL) Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022-A; outlook stable

New York, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Troy University's (AL) proposed $35 million Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022-A with an expected final maturity in fiscal 2038. Moody's also affirms the outstanding A1 issuer and parity revenue bond ratings. Proforma debt currently stands at about $159 million. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Troy University's A1 issuer rating reflects its position as a regional public university with strong operating performance, good wealth and liquidity and manageable financial leverage. Gradually increasing operating support from the State of Alabama (Aa1 stable) also supports Troy's credit profile. The rating is tempered by a significant decrease in enrollment in recent years combined with a declining number of expected high school graduates in Alabama, making sustained net tuition revenue growth challenging. Additionally, the university has a large net pension liability, with likely increasing pension contributions over time.
The assignment and affirmation of the A1 rating on the university's revenue bonds incorporates the university's issuer rating as well as the broad nature of the pledged revenues.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectations of continued well-managed operations that will provide good operating cash flow and debt service coverage. It also incorporates the expectation of some recovery in net tuition and auxiliary revenue beginning in fiscal 2024.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material strengthening of student demand, leading to improved revenue growth
- Substantial growth of cash and investments relative to debt and operations
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Deterioration of operating performance and weakened debt service coverage
- Substantial increase in debt without offsetting prospects for revenue and reserve growth
- Material decline in liquidity or total cash and investments
LEGAL SECURITY
The university's rated outstanding Series 2015-A, 2018-A, 2019-A facilities revenue bonds and the planned Series 2022-A facilities revenue bonds as well as the outstanding Series 2010 and 2014 direct placement facilities revenue bonds are secured on parity by a pledge of Special Student Fees and General Student Fees and include all special fees or charges on students levied by the university and a gross pledge of tuition.
There is an additional bonds test and covenant that obligates the university to generate pledged revenues sufficient to pay annual debt service and keep maximum annual debt service on all outstanding bonds less than 50% of pledged revenues. Fiscal 2021 pledged revenues of $120 million provide 9x coverage of proforma fiscal 2023 annual debt service. Proforma MADS is projected to be 13% of fiscal 2021 pledged revenues satisfying the additional bonds test.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Series 2022-A bonds will partially finance construction of two new academic buildings as well as the costs of issuance of the Series 2022-A bonds.
PROFILE
Troy University is a multi-campus system with the primary campus in Troy, Alabama. The university has a long history of providing continuing education, distance learning, and partnership with the military that began in 1950. The main campus in Troy also provides student housing. There are smaller campus locations in Dothan, Montgomery, and Phenix City. TROY Online, the university's distance learning operation, operates support centers in seven states and two countries. In fiscal 2021, Troy University generated $256 million in operating revenue and served 12,206 FTE students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
