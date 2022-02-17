Moody's assigns A1 to Unified Govt. of Wyandotte Co./Kanas City, KS' GO bonds and MIG 1 to GO temporary notes; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS' (UG) $47.3 million General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2022-A and a MIG 1 to the $49 million Municipal Temporary Notes, Series 2022-I. Moody's maintains the A1 rating on the outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) long-term debt and the MIG 1 rating on the outstanding short-term debt. The UG's outstanding GOULT long-term debt will total $421.7 million post-sale and the outstanding short-term debt will total $49 million post-sale. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the large and growing tax base favorably located near employment centers in Johnson County, KS (Aaa stable) and Kansas City, MO (Aa3 stable), as well as modestly growing population and below average resident incomes. The rating also incorporates well-managed financial operations with stable reserves that are in line with the national A1 median. The rating further reflects the UG's elevated fixed costs and very large long-term liabilities that are much higher than the national median and will continue to grow because of a growing pension burden and significant future debt plans.

The MIG 1 rating reflects the underlying long-term credit quality of the UG reflected in its A1 GOULT rating, history of consistent market access and satisfactory cash position at the time of issuance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that continued economic expansion, utility rate increases, and bolstered financial policies will enable the UG to maintain balanced operations over the near term and will help to provide the necessary revenue to afford increasing debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline in debt and pension burdens leading to material reduction of fixed costs

- Trend of significantly improved operating reserves

- Not applicable (short-term notes)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further leveraging of the tax base, either via debt or growth of pension obligations

- Material decline in operating reserves

- Trend of tax base contraction or loss of major taxpayer

- Downgrade of the UG's GOULT rating to A3 or lower (short-term notes)

- Significant decline in liquidity (short-term notes)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and notes are general obligations backed by a pledge of the UG's full faith and credit and are payable from ad valorem property taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the UG, excluding the incorporated areas of Bonner Springs, Edwardsville and Lake Quivira, and excluding the unincorporated areas of the UG.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will permanently finance completed capital projects throughout the UG, including a levee betterment and street and sewer improvements.

The notes will provide temporary financing of capital projects throughout the UG, including a fire station, police tow lot and sewer improvements, as well as capitalized interest on the notes.

PROFILE

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City is the state's third largest metro area with an estimated population of 169,000. The government serves as a regional employment center for manufacturing, transportation, health care and retail.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Guss

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

