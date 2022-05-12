Moody's assigns A1 to Union College's (NY) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Union College's (NY) proposed approximately $52 million Tax-Exempt Revenue Bonds (Union College Project), Series 2022 to be issued through the Schenectady County Capital Resource Corporation, NY. The fixed-rate bonds have an expected final maturity in 2052. Moody's has also affirmed the A1 issuer rating and A1 revenue bond ratings. The college had outstanding debt of about $152 million as of fiscal 2021. The outlook is stable.

-RATINGS RATIONALE

-The affirmation of Union College's A1 issuer rating is based on its sizable wealth, solid donor support and overall very good brand and strategic position. Significant gains from outsized fiscal 2021 investment returns boosted total cash and investments to $655 million, providing some capacity to absorb the proposed new debt in the Series 2022 bonds. Rising liquidity, to 694 monthly days cash on hand, is a credit strength, providing financial flexibility to address near term student experience strategies within the highly competitive market. Historically, the college's financial management has been prudent, generating average EBIDA margins around 14%. However, stagnant revenue from students, a modestly elevated endowment draw, the end of federal relief funding, and rising inflation stand to weigh on financial performance and debt service coverage for fiscal 2023 and beyond. Leverage will remain relatively high and addressing deferred maintenance a priority of the college despite its fiscal 2017-21 average capital spending of 2.7x, evidenced by an elevated 25 years age of plant. Our forward view of financial policy and strategy will depend on the college's ability to continue to align revenue and expenses while reducing its endowment spending rate and increasing funding for critical maintenance needs from core operations.

-The assignment and affirmation of the A1 revenue bond ratings is anchored by the A1 issuer rating and incorporates the broad nature of the revenue pledge.

-RATING OUTLOOK

-The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the college will adjust budgets to sustain above 1.5x debt service coverage. It further incorporates Moody's view that the college's recognized student brand will enable it to maintain solid student demand. With currently high leverage, the stable outlook further incorporates no additional new money debt financing absent evidenced ability to sustain strong performance.

-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- Substantial growth in wealth and liquidity providing for stronger coverage of debt and expenses

- Material strengthening in brand and strategic positioning, reflected in improved student demand and revenue growth

-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- Sustained deterioration of operating performance

- Weakening of student demand, reflected in enrollment declines or rising discounting, limiting growth in student generated revenue - Additional borrowing, given already high leverage levels - Significant reduction in total wealth or liquidity

-LEGAL SECURITY

-The outstanding bonds are unsecured general obligations of the college.

-USE OF PROCEEDS

-Proceeds of the Series 2022 bonds will be used to: finance about $20 million in various capital projects; refinance the Series 2012A and Series 2015A (per market conditions); and pay costs of issuance.

-PROFILE

-Union College is a small private, not-for-profit college located in Schenectady, NY. In fiscal 2021, Union generated operating revenue of $135 million and enrolled 2,083 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2021.

