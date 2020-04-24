Moody's assigns A1 to UnityPoint Health's (IA) Ser. 2020; outlook stable

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 to up to $325 million of UnityPoint Health, IA's (UnityPoint) proposed Taxable Bonds Series 2020. The bonds are expected to be issued as taxable, fixed rate obligations. The outlook is stable. Moody's maintains A1 and P-1 ratings on UnityPoint's outstanding obligations. The actions affect approximately $325 million of debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment of the A1 reflects expectations that UnityPoint's size and diversified operations across three states will allow for efficiencies, cost reductions, and growing clinical demand and provide a platform to manage through coronavirus (COVID-19) challenges. Also, a strong unrestricted cash and investments balance will continue to cushion operations and provide flexibility during COVID-19 operating stress. Solid margins, with the operating cash flow margin in the low to mid 7% range over the longer term, will provide foundation to partly absorb COVID-19 impact. Operations will remain heavily concentrated in Iowa, although state-wide diversification and focus on enterprise growth mitigate this risk. The rating remains constrained by longer term expectations modest margins, that will be weakened in the near-term by the impact of COVID-19, and very competitive market dynamics which will temper top line growth and pressure labor expense.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact of the outbreak as well as the magnitude and timing of federal and other relief. The rapid and widening spread of the outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. If our view of the credit quality of UnityPoint changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that strategic investments in facilities and physicians will support UnityPoint's ability to resume pre-COVID-19 favorable operating margins. While near-term liquidity may decline due to investment market volatility and COVID-19 losses, long term expectations of solid margins and manageable capital spending plans will enable maintenance of strong liquidity and leverage metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Stronger, durable margins

- Maintenance of strong liquidity and related metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material, sustained deviation from annual cash flow margin that reflects a new lower level of longer term performance

- Marked deterioration in days cash position or material additional comprehensive debt which results in notably weakened debt measures

- Unexpected high level of operating disruption associated with COVID-19 or prolonged severe downturn in the economy

LEGAL SECURITY

UnityPoint's bonds and CP notes are secured by revenues through a joint and several obligation of the Obligated Group. The Obligated Group consists of all the senior affiliates: Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, Waterloo, Fort Dodge, Sioux City, Dubuque, Peoria, Madison, UnityPoint Clinics and UnityPoint at Home. With the Series 2018 Pekin Hospital was added. Current Obligated Group Members may withdraw from the Obligated Group and other entities may become Obligated Group Members, all in accordance with the provisions of the Master Trust Indenture.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will be used to refinance the Series 2013A bonds (approximately $125 million) and provide for general corporate purposes (up to $200 million), if economical.

PROFILE

UnityPoint (approximately $4.6 billion revenue) is a fully-integrated health system with 21 hospitals in three states (Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin), a large employed physician practice, and health insurance plans.

UPH is in a joint operating agreement (JOA) with University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (UWHCA) regarding UPH's affiliate Meriter Health Services, Inc., Meriter Hospital Inc. (d/b/a UnityPoint Health-Meriter or UPH Meriter). Each party maintains ownership of its own assets (e.g., real estate, equipment, etc.) and responsibility for its own bonds. Additionally, UPH-Meriter and UWHCA will maintain separate licenses to operate their hospitals/facilities. The JOA creates full financial and clinical alignment of UPH's and UWHCA's operations within a defined geographic region (the Collaboration Area) which includes Dane County, Wisconsin, and portions of the surrounding Wisconsin counties of: Columbia, Green, Jefferson, Iowa, Rock, Sauk, and Dodge as well as portions of Winnebago County, IL and Boone County, IL. Additionally, UWHCA has certain rights if UPH seeks to sell UPH-Meriter or if the existing UPH/UPH-Meriter affiliation agreement terminates.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

