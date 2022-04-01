Moody's assigns A1 to University System of Georgia project at Kennesaw State University (GA); outlook stable

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Board of Regents of The University System of Georgia's (USG or University System of Georgia) (GA) proposed approximately $32 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds (KSU SRAC Real Estate Foundation, LLC Project) Series 2022. The bonds will be issued through the Cobb County Development Authority, GA, and will be fixed rate, maturing in 2042. Kennesaw State University and its affiliates had approximately $397 million of total debt at fiscal year-end 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The University System of Georgia's Aa2 issuer rating reflects its wealth, substantial $8.5 billion scope of operations and diversity of revenue, including a sizable research enterprise. USG is the dominant provider of public higher education in the Aaa-rated State of Georgia. The system's favorable tuition pricing, enrollment growth and diverse revenue sources will continue to support sound debt service coverage. While financial leverage for some colleges is high, overall financial leverage is manageable and USG's future borrowing plans are limited. Credit challenges include thin unrestricted liquidity relative to a large expense base, growing retirement benefit obligations and ongoing capital needs. The rating also incorporates strong fiscal oversight over the system universities and the underlying credit strength of the system's various colleges, universities and lease-financed projects, including Kennesaw State University and its lease-financed projects. While expected cash flows to support debt service for the various projects remain tied to particular projects, the system's obligation to make payments under its annually renewable rental agreement, once renewed, is a broad general obligation not limited to any one project or university.

Assignment and maintenance of the A1 lease revenue ratings for Kennesaw State's bonds incorporate the annual renewal and abatement risk associated with the lease obligations supporting the bonds. They also reflect the relative essentiality of the financed assets at the various system members, including the Kennesaw State University projects.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is predicated on solid prospects for strong student market demand and ongoing state support. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that the majority of operating divisions, including Kennesaw State University, will service their respective Public Private Venture (PPV) debt without extraordinary support by the system. It also incorporates USG's ongoing commitment to overseeing and managing the PPV program while maintaining stable operating performance and sizable financial reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial increase in unrestricted liquidity and sustained improvement in operating performance

- Material improvement in credit health of various participating colleges

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Realization of more material downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, driving both heightened revenue pressure and a weakened balance sheet position

- Any indication of a lack of willingness to renew rental agreements- Significant reduction in state support or erosion of unrestricted liquidity- Weakened financial performance including decline in debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

All of USG's rated Public Private Venture (PPV) capital lease obligations, including the proposed 2022 lease revenue bonds, are secured by rental revenue paid by the Board of Regents under the terms of annually renewable rental agreements on behalf of the various colleges and universities. The Board of Regents' obligation to make rental payments is an unsecured general obligation of the board, payable from all unrestricted revenue sources. The lease revenue bonds are subject to appropriation and abatement risk.

In addition to assessing the relative essentiality of each financed project to the system, Moody's considers USG's reliance on the PPV program. It currently has $2.86 billion of PPV-related lease revenue bonds as of June 30, 2021, that predominantly support student life facilities. While the system has no legal obligation to renew any rental agreement, it has clear strategic interests in stewarding the PPV program. Our ratings incorporate the assumption that the system will take extraordinary steps to renew rental agreements, including agreements for projects whose fundamental business conditions may be weak and require additional support.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 lease revenue bonds will be used to refund the Student Recreation and Activities Center Lease Revenue Bonds (KSU SRAC Real Estate Foundation, LLC Project), Series 2013, and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University System of Georgia is an organizational unit of the State of Georgia. The USG includes 26 public colleges and universities and is the dominant provider of higher education in the state. Operating revenue totaled $8.5 billion in fiscal 2021. For fall 2021, the system's full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment was 291,365 students.

Kennesaw State University (KSU) is a large comprehensive public research (R2) university with campus locations in Kennesaw, Georgia, approximately 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, and Marietta, Georgia. Fiscal 2021 Moody's adjusted operating revenue totaled $530 million. For fall 2021, KSU's full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment was 38,292 students.

KSU SRAC Real Estate Foundation, LLC, is a special purpose entity created to aid in the system's financing of the related project at Kennesaw State University. Its sole member is the Kennesaw State University Foundation, Inc., a Georgia nonprofit corporation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

