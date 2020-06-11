Moody's assigns A1 to University System of Georgia project seven at Georgia Southern University; outlook stable

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Board of Regents of The University System of Georgia's (USG) (GA) proposed $16.2 million Revenue Bonds (Georgia Southern University Housing Foundation Seven, LLC Project), Series 2020. The bonds will be issued through the Bulloch County Development Authority, GA, and will be fixed rate, maturing in 2051. Concurrently, we have affirmed the A1 ratings on approximately $218 million of Georgia Southern University's (GSOU) previously rated revenue bonds. The Georgia Southern University outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 ratings primarily reflect the strength of the University System of Georgia, its management and oversight of its component units and the lease structure used for financing projects. It also incorporates the system's wealth and healthy reserves as well as the underlying credit strength of the various colleges, universities and lease-financed projects, including Georgia Southern University. USG's excellent strategic positioning incorporates strong fiscal oversight that favorably positions GSOU and other system universities' ability to limit adverse financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic for fiscal 2020 and into fiscal 2021. While the expected cash flows to support debt service for the various projects remain tied to particular projects, the system's obligation to make payments under its annually renewable rental agreement, once renewed, is a broad general obligation not limited to any one project or university.

USG is the dominant provider of public higher education in the Aaa-rated State of Georgia. The system's favorable tuition pricing, enrollment growth and diverse revenue sources will continue to support sound debt service coverage. While financial leverage for some colleges is high, overall financial leverage is manageable, and USG's future borrowing plans are limited. Credit challenges include thin unrestricted liquidity relative to a large expense base, growing retirement benefit obligations and ongoing capital needs.

The ratings incorporate the annual renewal and abatement risk associated with the lease obligations supporting the bonds. The A1 lease revenue ratings reflect the relative essentiality of the financed assets at the various system members.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies, triggering urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the system reflects our expectations that USG has sufficient resiliency to adjust expenses and weather near-term operating challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak, including the expectation that the majority of operating divisions, including Georgia Southern University, will service their respective Public Private Venture (PPV) debt without extraordinary support by the system. It also incorporates USG's ongoing commitment to overseeing and managing the PPV program while maintaining stable operating performance and sizeable financial reserves. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in unrestricted liquidity and sustained improvement in operating performance

- Material improvement in credit health of various participating colleges

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Realization of more material downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, driving both heightened revenue pressure and a weakened balance sheet position

- Any indication of a lack of willingness to renew rental agreements

- Significant reduction in state support or erosion of unrestricted liquidity

- Weakened financial performance including decline in debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

All of USG's rated Public Private Venture (PPV) capital lease obligations, including the proposed 2020 revenue bonds, are secured by rental revenue paid by the Board of Regents under the terms of annually renewable rental agreements on behalf of the various colleges and universities. The Board of Regents' obligation to make rental payments is an unsecured general obligation of the board, payable from all unrestricted revenue sources. The lease revenue bonds are subject to appropriation and abatement risk.

In addition to assessing the relative essentiality of each financed project to the system, Moody's considers USG's reliance on the PPV program. It currently has over $3 billion of PPV-related lease revenue bonds that predominantly support student life facilities. While the system has no legal obligation to renew any rental agreement, it has clear strategic interests in stewarding the PPV program. Our ratings incorporate the assumption that the system will take extraordinary steps to renew rental agreements, including agreements for projects whose fundamental business conditions may be weak and require additional support.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will be used to renovate an existing student residence facility (Kennedy Hall), fund up to 18 months of capitalized interest and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University System of Georgia is an organizational unit of the State of Georgia. The USG includes 26 public colleges and universities and is the dominant provider of higher education in the state. Operating revenue totaled $8.5 billion in fiscal 2019. In the fall of 2019, the system enrolled 291,271 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

Georgia Southern University (GSOU), originally established in 1906, is a large comprehensive public university with campus locations in Statesboro, Hinesville and Savannah, Georgia. For fiscal year 2019, GSOU recorded Moody's adjusted operating revenue of $430 million, and for fall 2019, enrolled 23,750 full-time equivalent students.

Georgia Southern University Housing Foundation Seven, LLC, is a special purpose entity created to aid the system's financing of the related project at Georgia Southern University. Its sole member is the Georgia Southern University Foundation, Inc., a Georgia nonprofit corporation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

