Moody's assigns A1 to University of Illinois, IL's Series 2021A Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to University of Illinois' proposed $139 million University of Illinois Auxiliary Facilities System Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A. The proposed bonds are fixed rate and regularly amortizing with a final maturity in fiscal 2051. The outlook is stable.

Moody's maintains the following ratings for the university: the A1 on outstanding Auxiliary Facilities System bonds (AFS), Academic Facilities Lease Revenue Bonds, and Certificates of Participation (COPS); the A2 on outstanding South Campus Bonds; and the Baa1 on outstanding Health Services Facilities System Bonds. The university has approximately $1.7 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

U of I's highest A1 rating reflects the university's significant market strength, supported by its membership in the Big 10 Academic Alliance, flagship and land grant status, and large operating scope. The university has over 89,000 full-time equivalent students across three campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield. U of I has a robust revenue base of nearly $6.4 billion (including on-behalf payments from the state and hospital system revenue) and substantial total cash and investments of over $5.8 billion (including cash and investments at its foundation), of which a significant portion is unrestricted. Despite recent new debt, direct debt leverage remains manageable.

The A1 for the AFS, COPS, and lease revenue bonds also incorporates the broad nature of each revenue pledge, including gross tuition and fees. The A2 on the South Campus bonds incorporates a subordinate lien on certain tuition and fees and risk associated with receipt of declining tax increment revenue from the City of Chicago (Ba1 negative) related to the tax increment financing (TIF) district created for the project area.

The Baa1-rated HSFS bonds incorporates potential future pressures on pledged revenues from Medicaid reimbursement and delayed cash collections from insurers or from the state. It also incorporates potential operating volatility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university's ratings remain constrained by the State of Illinois' credit quality. U of I is a component unit of the state and receives nearly 30% of its overall revenue from state appropriations. This includes payments made on behalf of the university for pension and other post-employment benefit obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the university will be able to return to more normal operating performance starting in fiscal 2022, with reduced risk of state funding reductions or transition of pension payment responsibilities, and continued strong debt service coverage for each of the individual revenue pledges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improvement in the state's credit quality with consistent, and regular, funding over multiple years

- Substantial growth in balance sheet reserves mitigating the university's exposure to further state credit deterioration

- For South Campus Bonds, an enhancement of the revenue pledge

- For the HSFS Bonds, significant increase in available liquid reserves and improved funding from the state for Medicaid reimbursements

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the State of Illinois or a substantial, sustained decline in directly paid state operating support or benefits provided through on behalf payments

- Sustained weakening in federal funding for research or healthcare reimbursement

- Significant deterioration of pledged revenue coverage of the AFS, South Campus, or HSFS bonds over multiple years

LEGAL SECURITY

The Auxiliary Facilities System (AFS) bonds are payable from net revenue of the AFS system, which is a closed system not accessible to fund general operating expenses, and student tuition and fees. There is an additional bonds test and a rate covenant that require net system revenues and student tuition and fees to be at least 2.0x maximum annual net debt service. Fiscal 2020 pledged revenues (unaudited) were $1.3 billion compared with MADS of $104 million.

The Academic Facilities Lease Revenue Bonds are secured by lease payments paid by University of Illinois directly to the bond trustee to fund debt service. U of I's lease can be terminated in the event of non appropriation in the budget and absence of other legally available non-appropriated funds. The base rent is not subject to diminution, abatement, suspension or other reductions. The payments are from legally available non-appropriated funds, similar to the COPs. There is no debt service reserve fund. The trustee has a mortgage lien on PG-UIUC's interest from the leases on the two facilities. If the university fails to pay the lease payments when due, PG-UIUC can accelerate U of I's lease payments to fully redeem the outstanding bonds. PG-UIUC has irrevocably appointed U of I as attorney in fact in the event of default and the university can assume full control. Given U of I's ample legally available non-appropriated funds comprised largely of student net tuition and fees, no distinction is currently made between the lease revenue bonds and the AFS ratings.

The Certificates of Participation (COPS) are payable from legally available non-appropriated funds on a subordinate basis from revenue pledged to other bonds. U of I covenants to include the required debt service in its annual budget requests. The purchase contract and the university's obligation to make installment payments can be terminated in the event of both non-appropriation by the state and the absence of other legally available funds to pay debt service. Given U of I's ample legally available non-appropriated funds comprised largely of student net tuition and fees, no distinction is currently made between the COPs and secured AFS ratings.

The South Campus Bonds are payable from the UIC South Campus Development Project: consisting of incremental taxes received by the City of Chicago (Ba1 negative); student tuition and fees, subject to prior pledges; and funds on deposit in the Bond and Interest Sinking Fund Account, including deposits from legally available non-appropriated funds. Net proceeds from completed land sales related to the project are also pledged to the 2003 Bonds. There is a 1.10x rate covenant, including student tuition and fees after providing for any student tuition and fees subject to a prior pledge of other outstanding bonds. The real estate tax base of the project area was frozen when designated as a TIF district and incremental tax revenue received from the newly developed or redeveloped properties is pledged to the university through 2023. For fiscal 2020 (unaudited), coverage on the $8.15 million maximum annual debt service (payable in fiscal 2022) with total available revenue of over $1 billion ($5.6 million from TIF revenue).

The Health Services Facilities System (HSFS) bonds are secured by (1) net revenues of the system; (2) Medical Service Plan (MSP) revenues (faculty practice plan), net of bad debt expense; and (3) College of Medicine net tuition revenue (subordinated to the pledge of tuition and fees to the AFS Bonds). Although the health system revenues of $46 million provide the first source of security, the pledges from MSP and the College of Medicine provide enhancement. The pledge of MSP revenues and medical school tuition is up to maximum annual debt service. Total fiscal 2020 pledged revenues (unaudited) totaled $305 million compared to MADS of $9.2 million (payable in fiscal 2027).

USE OF PROCEEDS

A majority of proceeds from the Series 2021A bonds (about $120 million) will go towards refunding the outstanding Series 2011A and 2011C Bonds and the cost of issuance. Approximately $21 million of bonds proceeds will go towards the restoration of two parking garages on campus.

PROFILE

University of Illinois benefits from a national market position as the flagship and Land Grant institution in the State of Illinois and membership in the Big Ten Academic Alliance. One of the nation's largest comprehensive universities, total revenues total nearly $6.4 billion in fiscal 2020 (preliminary). U of I reports nearly 89,000 full-time equivalent students for fall 2020 at its Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield campuses. It also has an extensive healthcare operation that includes an academic medical center and multiple health clinics in the City of Chicago.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

