Moody's assigns A1 to Vacaville USD, CA's COPs; stable outlook

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned an A1 rating to Vacaville Unified School District, CA's 2021 Certificates of Participation. The estimated par amount is $20 million. Moody's maintains the district's A1 rating on its outstanding certificates of participation (COPs) and Aa3 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have about $36 million in COPs. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's favorable economic indicators, including solid resident income, and strong property wealth. Like many California school districts, enrollment declined in fiscal 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. That trend is likely to improve given the growing population, affordable housing relative to the Bay Area and management's ongoing recruitment efforts.

The rating also incorporates the district's sound financial position supported by strong reserves as well as management's prudent fiscal practices. Based on unaudited fiscal 2021 results, the district will generate a $10 million surplus largely due to the receipt of coronavirus relief funds and a portion of these funds are expected to be spent in the current fiscal year. The district's above average fixed costs and elevated long-term liabilities ratios are factored into the rating.

The A1 rating on the COPs is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting abatement risk and the more essential leased asset of a school building. The district covenants to include lease payments in annual budgets, and payments are not subject to appropriation risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the district will maintain a sound financial position consistent with its reserve target and will continue to benefit from its favorable economic indicators.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material reduction in the district's long-term liabilities

- Growing enrollment trend

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial weakening of financial position, including fund balance and liquidity

- Enrollment losses that would pressure financial performance

- Material growth in long-term liabilities and their related fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's covenant to budget and appropriate lease payments for the use and occupancy of the district's Fairmont Elementary School is the pledge for the certificates of participation. There is a reserve fund equal to the least of: (a) 10% of par; (b) maximum annual debt service; or (c) 125% of average annual principal and interest payments, which is expected to be funded with a surety policy.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will finance energy efficiency projects for the district.

PROFILE

The district's boundaries incorporate an area of around 104 square miles within Solano County between San Francisco (Aaa negative) and Sacramento (Aa2 stable) and include the City of Vacaville and certain unincorporated portions of Solano County. The Vacaville Unified School District operates 9 elementary, two middle, one K-8, and 4 high schools and fiscal 2022 enrollment is currently 12,485. Three of the district's schools are dependent charter schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

