Moody's assigns A1 to West Virginia SBA's Excess Lottery Revenue and Refunding Bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 to the State of West Virginia's $15.9 million Excess Lottery Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 A (Tax-Exempt), and $10.4 million Excess Lottery Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 B (Tax-Exempt), to be issued through the West Virginia School Building Authority. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects ample debt service coverage for all State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund revenue debt, balanced by periodic volatility in pledged revenue that can be attributed to various factors over time, including economic recessions and past increases in out of state competition. The bonds also benefit from a back-up pledge of revenues from the State Lottery Fund, further increasing coverage for creditors.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook for West Virginia's lottery revenue bonds is stable, reflecting strong debt service coverage provided by the pledged revenue. Lottery revenue could decline significantly and still be sufficient to cover debt service requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Constitutional protection of the pledged revenues

- Trend of healthy revenue growth - Stronger additional bonds test

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of declining pledged revenues

- Significant dilution of debt service coverage - Weakening of the state's economy

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by lottery revenues that flow into the state's Excess Lottery Revenue Fund. The revenues are comprised of receipts from certain racetrack video games, table games and receipts from operations at the Greenbrier Resort, as well as limited video lottery receipts and fees. Following a change in state law in 2014, the bonds are also secured by revenues that flow into the State Lottery Fund, subordinate to first, second and third priority debt service paid out of that fund. The revenues in the State Lottery Fund are comprised of net profits from instant and on-line games, excluding the Veterans' instant lottery game, and certain racetrack video lottery game, i-gaming and sports wagering revenues.

The Lottery Act requires that priority of payment be given to debt service payments over other transfers out of the fund, with the exception of an annual funding of a senior citizen real estate tax credit. Since fiscal 2011 this transfer is in the amount of $10.0 million or 2.5% of 2021 Excess Lottery Revenue Fund receipts.

Debt service on the current issuance is subordinate to one outstanding series of bonds, the EDA Excess Lottery Revenue Bonds (Federally Taxable) Series 2004. If funds in the Excess Lottery Revenue Fund are insufficient to satisfy all of the required transfers, funds are first set aside for the EDA's Series 2004 bonds, then to the remaining bonds secured by the Excess Lottery Revenue Fund, including the current issuance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund certain maturities for economic savings, and to finance the costs of capital improvements for school facilities throughout the state.

PROFILE

The West Virginia School Building Authority is a public corporation, created in 1989 to provide state funds for the construction and maintenance of school facilities across the state. The authority acts as the issuer of bonds, with legislation establishing its right to pledge certain lottery revenues to repay the bonds. The Authority itself is governed by an eleven member board comprised of state education officials and citizens of the state.

The State of West Virginia is the 38th most populous state, with an estimated 2021 population of 1.78 million residents. Its state gross domestic product is approximately $72 billion. The state has relatively low industrial diversity, above-average concentration in the natural resource industry and relatively low income levels equal to 75% of the US average.

