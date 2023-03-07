Moody's assigns A1 to Winnipeg Airports Authority Inc.'s proposed revenue bonds; outlook stable

Toronto, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a senior secured A1 rating to Winnipeg Airports Authority Inc.'s (WAA) issuance of CAD100 million of Series H Revenue Bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to repay WAA's CAD100 million series E revenue bonds due April 14, 2023, and will not result in any net additional debt. The new secured debt will be documented under WAA's master trust indenture dated September 28, 2005 and will rank pari passu with WAA's existing senior secured debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Winnipeg Airports Authority Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects Moody's expectation that the strong traffic recovery in 2022 will continue and WAA's passenger traffic will return to close to 2019 levels in the next 2 to 3 years. WAA's passenger traffic recovered significantly in 2022 as a result of the loosening of travel restrictions and strong pent-up demand for travel. Passenger traffic ended 2022 at 68% of pre-pandemic levels, with recovery rates averaging 84% of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2022. Although the financial metrics had weakened in the last few years owing to the pandemic, financial performance has improved in 2022 and is expected to continue strengthening over the next few years with traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels. We also expect WAA's liquidity to be sufficient to see it through the recovery period.

WAA's A1 senior secured rating and a1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) continue to reflect: i) WAA's role as the airport serving the needs of the province of Manitoba's capital city, ii) the essential role the Canadian airports such as WAA play in Canada given the country's very large size and low population density, iii) the general lack of competition between Canadian airports and other types of transportation, iv) the airport authorities' unfettered right to set fees, charges and rates with only minimal notice periods for changes, v) WAA's high origin and destination traffic of approximately 90% and vi) the marked improvement in WAA's metrics in the last several years leading up to the outbreak, reflecting debt repayment and traffic growth.

WAA is considered a Government-Related Issuer (GRI) of the Government of Canada (Aaa stable) with a BCA of a1 and an assumption of low dependence and low likelihood of extraordinary support from the Canadian government.

LIQUIDITY

As at December 31, 2022, WAA's liquidity consisted of unrestricted cash of CAD105 million, an availability under its CAD$150 million committed credit facilitiy of approximately CAD119 million, a six-month debt service reserve fund (primarily consisting of restricted cash and a small letter of credit) and an operations and maintenance reserve fund which is sized to three months of operating costs and met by way of an allocation under a committed credit facility.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the strong recovery that commenced towards the second half of 2022 will continue enabling WAA to pre-pandemic levels in the next few years. The stable outlook also assumes that WAA will continue to maintain a good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on WAA's ratings could develop if:

- Substantial growth in traffic volume supported by sustainable economic factors

- Decreasing debt per O&D enplaned passenger to below CAD200

- Moody's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) in excess of 2.5x on a sustained basis

- Increased airline diversification

- Reassessment of the Government Related Issuers (GRI) support level

Downward rating pressure could surface if:

- Any legislative or other development(s) which would limit WAA's ability or willingness to set rates and charges as necessary to fully cover its costs will cause a downgrade

- Moody's DSCR below 1.75x on a sustained basis

- Debt per O&D enplaned passenger of over CAD400

The methodologies used in this rating were Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398689, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Winnipeg Airports Authority Inc. is a non-share capital corporation responsible for the operation of the Airport, which retains and reinvests all earnings in the management, operation and development of the Airport. WAA has operated the Airport under the terms of its Ground Lease with Transport Canada since January 1997. The Ground Lease will terminate in 2077.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

