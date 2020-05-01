Moody's assigns A1 to Wisconsin Center District's (WI) Junior Dedicated Tax Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2020B; outlook stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Wisconsin Center District’s $19.8 million Junior Dedicated Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B (Taxable) issued by the District and backed by the moral obligation of the state of Wisconsin (Aa1 stable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating is notched off the state of Wisconsin's Aa1 general obligation rating based on the commitment of the state's Department of Administration (DOA) to request appropriation by the state legislature of amounts sufficient to replace any draws on a debt service reserve fund, pursuant to a moral obligation statute. The rating reflects the moderately strong legal structure of this transaction, including the mechanics of debt service reserve replenishment and the need for appropriation by the state. The rating also considers the less essential nature of the Wisconsin Center District (WCD) project - an exhibition center, arena and dramatic arts venue.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the WCD.

RATING OUTLOOK

The bonds carry the state's stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-An upgrade of the state rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-A downgrade of the state rating

-Failure of the DOA to make debt service reserve replenishment in timely fashion

-Failure of state legislature to appropriate funds for debt service replenishment

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 bonds are payable from and secured by a pledge of a series of room, food and rental car taxes in the county and city of Milwaukee, which the WCD can use for the district's debt obligations. These include revenue restricted solely for debt obligations - the basic room tax, local food and beverage tax, local rental car tax - and unrestricted revenue - the additional room tax - that is pledged to debt service but can be used for other purposes.

Ultimately the Series 2020B bonds are secured by the state of Wisconsin's moral obligation pledge as established by state statute Section 229.50(07). Under the statute, if the value of the junior debt service reserve fund falls below the required level, the directors of the district will notify the state secretary of administration, the governor and the joint committee on finance. The secretary of administration will include the relevant shortfall in the upcoming budget or introduce a separate bill to the state legislature requesting appropriation. The legislature has expressed its "expectation and aspiration" to appropriate for such a request. The Series 2020B junior debt reserve fund is distinct from the debt service reserve funds for other junior and senior bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020B bonds will be used to advance refund certain outstanding debt obligations of the district, fund preliminary costs associated with the expansion of the exposition center, fund the junior debt service reserve fund and capitalized interest and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Wisconsin Center District was established in 1994 and maintains and operates the Wisconsin Center exhibition hall, the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Miller High Life Theatre dramatic arts venue. It also owns and financed the Fiserv Forum arena - the home of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wisconsin is a north-central state, bordered by Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan, as well as Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. With a population of 5.8 million it is the twentieth most populated state. Its GDP ranks twentieth among states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

