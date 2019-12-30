Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers IS (Hong Kong) Investment Limited Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns (P)A1 to bonds to be issued by IS (Hong Kong) Investment Limited, supported by SBLC from ICBC Fujian Provincial Branch Rating Action: Moody's assigns A1 to bonds issued by IS (Hong Kong) Investment Limited, supported by SBLC from ICBC Fujian Provincial Branch 30 Dec 2019 USD 295 million in debt securities rated Hong Kong, December 30, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a definitive A1 rating to the credit enhanced bonds issued by IS (Hong Kong) Investment Limited. The bonds are supported by an irrevocable standby letter of credit (SBLC) from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Fujian Provincial Branch (the LC bank). The long-term counterparty risk assessment of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC), head office of the LC bank, is A1(cr). Issuer: IS (Hong Kong) Investment Limited U.S.$295,000,000 2.90 per cent. Credit Enhanced Bonds due 2022, definitive rating assigned A1 RATINGS RATIONALE The A1 rating of the bonds is based on ICBC's counterparty risk assessment. The bonds will be fully supported by an irrevocable USD-denominated SBLC which is an unsecured and unsubordinated obligation of the LC bank. The payment obligations of the LC bank under the SBLC are at all times rank at least equal to all of its other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The issuer may from time to time create and issue further bonds provided that certain conditions have been met, including that such bonds are supported by an irrevocable letter of credit issued by the LC bank. The terms of the irrevocable letter of credit of the new bonds have to be substantially similar to those of the SBLC. The issuer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Industrial Securities (Hong Kong) Financial Holdings Limited. Moody's does not rate any of the issuer and its parent. ICBC is headquartered in Beijing. Its reported total assets of RMB30 trillion as of 30 June 2019. Moody's analysis of the transaction is based primarily on the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of ICBC to support the payment of the bonds through the SBLC from the LC bank. The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch is the trustee, principal paying agent, the LC proceeds account bank and pre-funding account bank. The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING: Any change to the long-term counterparty risk assessment of ICBC could lead to a corresponding change in the rating of the bonds. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating. Joe Wong

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Jerome Cheng

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

