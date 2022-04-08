Moody's assigns A1 to the Vermont Economic Development Authority's Revenue Bonds Series 2022A and 2022B; outlook stable

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an A1 rating to the Vermont Economic Development Authority's (the Authority) Revenue Bonds (Health Care & Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, Inc. Issue), consisting of approximately $7.2 million Series 2022A bonds and $130,000 Series 2022B (Federally Taxable) bonds. The Authority plans to price the bonds the week of April 18. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating on the Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds, like the A1 on outstanding mental health services bonds issued by the Authority, reflects a three-notch distinction from the State of Vermont's issuer rating (Aa1 stable). The rating incorporates the more essential nature of the developmental disability services provided at the financed facilities and the contractual arrangement the providers have with the state to provide those services. The rating balances the essentiality of services with the weaker legal framework associated with the bonds.

The assessment of the legal framework factors in the subject-to-appropriation nature of the contractual payments made by the state to the service providers as well as the more remote nature of the bonds from the state's general financial activities. The state annually appropriates funds to providers of the developmental disability services and distributes the funds pursuant to service contracts with the service providers.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the stable outlook assigned to the State of Vermont, which reflects the expectation that Vermont's economic fundamentals, financial position and fiscal management will remain strong and support the current rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade of the state's issuer rating or strengthening of the legal framework associated with the bonds-

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A downgrade of the state's issuer rating or weakening of the legal framework associated with the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The service provider associated with the Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds is the Health Care & Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, Inc. Pursuant to the indenture, the service provider deposits its service contract revenues into its deposit account established in the indenture, from which debt service payments are transferred at the direction of the service provider to the finance payment fund on a monthly basis. Bondholders have a lien on the finance payment fund and, in a loan agreement with the Vermont Economic Development Authority, the provider has directed the state to make service contract payments directly to the bond trustee in support of paying the bonds. The payments made by the state are subject to appropriation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will refinance a portion of the outstanding Vermont Educational and Health Buildings Financing Agency Series 2006A bonds associated with Health Care & Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, Inc.

PROFILE

The State of Vermont is located in the northeast United States. It has a population of just under 650,000 and an estimated gross domestic product of $36 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Butler

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

