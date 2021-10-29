Moody's assigns A1 und. & A1 enh. to Kenton County School District, KY's lease revenue bonds

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 underlying rating and an A1 enhanced rating to Kenton County School District, Kentucky's $29.8 million School Building Revenue Bonds, Series 2021, issued through the Kenton County School District Finance Corporation, Kentucky. Moody's maintains the district's Aa3 issuer rating, as well as the A1 underlying and A1 enhanced ratings on the district's outstanding lease revenue bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance of the Series 2021 bonds, the district's lease revenue debt will total approximately $184.3 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's stable enrollment, strong resident income, and healthy wealth as measured by full value per capita, supported by a sizeable and growing local economy that benefits from close proximity to the City of Cincinnati, OH (Aa2 stable). The rating also incorporates the district's sound financial position, modest leverage, manageable borrowing plans, and exposure to a potential future pension cost shift from the state.

The A1 rating on Kenton County School District's lease revenue bonds is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the contingent nature of the lease payments, which is subject to annual appropriation, and the more essential nature of the leased assets backed by a mortgage lien.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program, which carries an A1 rating with a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant improvement of the district's financial position

-Substantial increases in resident income and wealth, as measured by full value per capita

-Upgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material decline in the district's financial position

-Large increase in financial leverage

-Erosion of resident income and wealth

-Downgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the district's lease rental payments to the corporation, subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a mortgage lien on the financed projects.

The mechanics of the enhancement program direct the paying agent to notify the Kentucky Department of Education (KY DOE) if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due. Upon notification by the paying agent, the KY DOE must forward, from available funds, the amount due to the paying agent.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the issuance of the bonds will be used to fund improvements at Piner, Ryland, Beechgrove and Whites Tower Elementary Schools.

PROFILE

Kenton County School District is located in Northern Kentucky (Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable), across the Ohio River from the City of Cincinnati, OH. The district is the largest of five public school districts in Kenton County (Aa2), providing pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to approximately 14,800 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

