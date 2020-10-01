Moody's assigns A1 underlying and A1 enhanced ratings to Northern Kentucky University's (KY) General Receipts Bonds, 2020 Series A&B; outlook stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 underlying and A1 enhanced rating to Northern Kentucky University's (KY) proposed $6.3 million General Receipts Refunding Bonds, 2020 Series A and $3.7 million General Receipts Bonds, 2020 Series B (both fixed rate, maturing in 2027). Moody's maintains A1 underlying and A1 enhanced ratings on approximately $120 million of outstanding debt. The outlook on both the underlying and enhanced ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the underlying A1 rating incorporates the Northern Kentucky University's sound operating performance, moderate scope of operations, and proximity to the greater Cincinnati metropolitan area. The university maintains healthy liquidity, and growing total cash and investments provides an ample cushion to debt and expenses. Very good strategic positioning reflects NKU's ability to generate tuition revenue growth with additional online degree programs, while maintaining manageable financial leverage and debt affordability. Wealth and revenue trends continued for fiscal 2020 based on preliminary financial results, though operating cash flow softened as NKU provided salary enhancements and investment in its online program that were planned prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Solid liquidity, in addition to addressing fiscal 2021 disruptions with multiple budget management scenarios, will provide NKU with sufficient runway to manage through near-term operating volatility associated with the coronavirus pandemic. State operating and capital support from the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable) will remain flat for fiscal 2021. Tempering the rating is NKU's growing pension liability and expense, that add significantly to total adjusted debt and constrain expense flexibility. Additionally, NKU received a warning from its regional accreditor in December 2019, which it expects will be resolved in the upcoming December meeting.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For spring and summer 2020, NKU transitioned all classes online. For fall 2020, roughly two-thirds of students are attending classes remotely, with one-third on campus. The university has instituted social distancing and safety protocols, including lower density in housing.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the strength of the Kentucky Public University Intercept Program, which is based on the Commonwealth of Kentucky's current rating, as well as the sufficiency of interceptable revenues and transaction structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates expectations that the university will maintain liquidity near current levels and continue to adjust expenses to generate cash flow to provide healthy debt service coverage.

The stable outlook on the enhanced rating reflects the outlook for the programmatic level rating which currently mirrors the outlook for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Underlying rating:

- Increasing student demand, driving sustained increases in enrollment and net tuition revenue

- Material growth in wealth and liquidity

- Sustained improvements in operating performance and cash flow

Enhanced rating:

-Upgrade of the commonwealth or programmatic intercept rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Underlying rating:

- Realization of more material downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, driving heightened revenue pressure

- Material reduction in wealth or liquidity

- Declines in enrollment or inability to sustain net tuition revenue growth

- Further increases in debt absent growing wealth or stronger operating performance

Enhanced rating:

-Downgrade of the commonwealth or programmatic intercept rating

-Reduction in debt service coverage by interceptable funds

-Observation that the program does not function as contemplated

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's general receipts bonds are secured by a pledge of general receipts, which is comprised of substantially all unrestricted revenue, including student tuition and fees, state appropriations, nongovernmental grants and contracts, auxiliary revenues, and investment income. The general receipts pledge is subordinate to the university's Housing System Revenue Bonds (the housing bonds) outstanding in the amount of $405,000 as of June 30, 2019 and $205,000 as of June 30, 2020. Fiscal year 2019 pledged revenues of $196 million provided 15x coverage on a gross basis of the maximum annual debt service ($13.1 million) of outstanding bonds.

The university's general receipts bonds benefit from the presence of a state intercept program and also carry an A1 enhanced rating.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2020 Series A bonds will be used to refund the outstanding 2010 Series B bonds and to pay costs of issuance. Proceeds from the 2020 Series B bonds will be used for housing facility and to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Northern Kentucky University (NKU) is a moderate-sized public university located in Highland Heights, Kentucky, within the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area. In fiscal 2019, NKU generated operating revenue of $218 million and enrolled 13,185 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

