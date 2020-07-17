Moody's assigns A1/NR and A2 to Pasco CSD's 2020B COPs and 2020 CIR bonds

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1/NR rating to Pasco County School District, FL's $71.9 million Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020B, and an A2 rating to the district's $3.6 million Capital Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series 2020. We maintain the A1 rating on the district's outstanding certificates of participation (COPs) and Aa3 issuer rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 long-term COPs rating is one-notch off the district's Aa3 issuer rating, which reflects the district's underlying credit characteristics as well as the risk of non-appropriation, favorable legal structure provided by the use of a master lease that enhances the incentive to appropriate annual payments, the essential nature of the leased assets, and the availability of a separate revenue source for payment of debt service. The rating reflects only the long-term creditworthiness of the COPs, and does not speak to the mandatory tender that is embedded in the short-term structure. Moody's expresses no opinion on the district's ability to meet unfunded tenders on its 2020B floating rate bonds (mandatory tender before 2023). The mandatory tender is payable only from remarketing proceeds and the district is not obligated to pay the tenders.

The A2 CIR bond rating reflects the fixed amount ($223,250) of sales tax revenues received from the state and distributed to the district pursuant to a special act. The sales tax was substituted statewide (beginning July 1, 2000) for race track and jai alai funds originally securing this type of security. The rating also incorporates the pledge of a relatively small and reliable component of the state's overall substantial sales tax revenues, which the district has highly leveraged, and sum-sufficient coverage.

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's sizeable and expanding tax base, below average resident wealth levels, adequate and stable financial position, manageable debt burden with an above average exposure to variable rate debt, and manageable pension liability.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Pasco County School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Pasco County School District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthened financial position and liquidity (issuer rating)

- Enhancement of wealth and income levels (issuer rating)

- Material reduction in debt burden (issuer rating)

- Upgrade of issuer rating (COPs)

- Increase in sales tax revenues (CIR bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of financial position and liquidity (issuer rating)

- Substantial decline in tax base and wealth and income levels (issuer rating)

- Downgrade of the issuer rating (COPs)

- Significant decline in available capital outlay funds under the 1.5 millage rate (COPs)

- Failed remarketing of 2020B bonds that trigger increasing interest rate payments (2020 COPS)

- Material decline of sales tax coverage (CIR bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020B COPs are secured by lease payments made by the district. In practice, lease payments will be made from a portion of the proceeds of the district's 1.5 mill discretionary capital millage outlay levy.

The 2020B COPs are floating rate notes that are synthetically fixed through a swap with Bank of America for the life of the certificates. Under the swap agreement, the district pays a fixed rate (3.91%) and receives a variable rate based on the SIFMA index. There is no requirement for the district to post collateral. Early termination is optional for the district only. Termination by the counterparty depends upon specified termination events occurring, including rating deterioration and cross default of the district. A termination payment would be subordinate to the COP debt service payments and payable from capital outlay millage revenues.

The COPs are also subject to a mandatory tender for purchase on a date set by the district which will occur prior to August 5, 2023. If the COPS are unable to be remarketed on that date, the COPs will enter a delayed remarketing period with increasing interest rate payments, until prepaid or successfully remarketed.

The 2020 CIR bonds are secured by a fixed amount ($223,250) of pledged revenues distributed annually by the state to counties and/or other districts or municipalities. Annual debt service approximates the fixed amount of these funds received annually. Security features include a sum sufficient additional bonds test and no debt service reserve. The state distributes sales tax receipts annually to various funds in addition to being the states' primary revenue source for its operations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2020B bonds will be used to refund the district's outstanding Certificates of Participation, Series 2008C.

Proceeds from the 2020 CIR bonds will fund various capital projects throughout the district.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Pasco County, FL (Aa2). In fiscal 2020, the district had 85 schools and an enrollment of 76,197 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nisha Rajan

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Valentina Gomez

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

