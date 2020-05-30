Moody's assigns A1/P-1 issuer ratings to Toronto Dominion (South East Asia) Limited

Singapore, May 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned A1 long-term and P-1 short-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Toronto Dominion (South East Asia) Limited (TD SEA), a Singapore-based financial services company. TD SEA is a fully-owned subsidiary of Toronto-Dominion Bank (The) (TD, LT Deposits Aa1 stable/LT Issuer Rating Aa3 stable, baseline credit assessment (BCA) a1), a Canadian bank.

The outlook on TD SEA's ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings assigned to TD SEA are aligned with the BCA of TD, because Moody's considers TD SEA as a highly integrated and harmonized subsidiary of TD. TD SEA has a long-standing presence with TD and strategically important to the group as provider of financial services in the Asia-Pacific time zone.

TD SEA is a highly integrated subsidiary of TD in particular with regard to funding and hedging of market and credit risks. These considerations make TD SEA's credit profile inseparable from that of its parent, and hence do not warrant a standalone assessment for TD SEA. TD SEA is a small subsidiary, with its assets accounting for around 1% of TD's consolidated assets. A significant part of its operating expenses is paid to the group for shared services.

Moody's expect that TD will support TD SEA's funding as it has done in the past. Specifically, we expect TD SEA to have access to unsecured internal funding from the parent when needed. Even though TD SEA has plans to develop independent funding, its reliance on parental funds will remain very high in the coming years.

TD SEA's governance is fully aligned with that of the parent, and Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for TD SEA. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

OUTLOOK

The outlook for the ratings is stable, mirroring the outlook on the parent's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

TD SEA's ratings will be upgraded if TD's BCA is upgraded.

TD SEA's ratings will be downgraded if TD's BCA is downgraded. TD SEA's ratings could also be downgraded if the company's operations are altered in a manner that weakens the linkage with the parent.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Toronto Dominion (South East Asia) Limited is headquartered in Singapore and reported total assets of around $15 billion as of 31 October 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Tarzimanov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

