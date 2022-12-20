info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A1/Prime-1 issuer ratings to 1001 Vies Habitat with stable outlook

 The document has been translated in other languages

20 Dec 2022

Paris, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A1 long-term issuer rating and a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3 to French social housing provider 1001 Vies Habitat (MVH). At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Prime-1 short-term issuer rating to MVH and a Prime-1 short-term debt rating to its EUR 200 million Negociable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 long-term issuer rating and a3 BCA are underpinned by predictable revenues from MVH's core business of social housing lettings. With over 90,000 units under management as of year-end 2022, MVH benefits from a strong market, being one of the largest social housing providers (SHPs) in France. It also benefits from very strong governance practices that allow its operating margins to remain strong despite pressures stemming from the ongoing rent cut and inflationary pressures.

MVH benefits from being a very integrated group with a footprint focused in the Ile-de-France region (Aa2 stable) and in south-eastern France. Its focus on social housing lettings, which represents 95% of its turnover, provides strong and secure cash flows. 45% of its tenants are eligible for housing benefits, which reduces the risk of bad debts. MVH's group structure enables it to benefit from economies of scale, such as centralized purchases and tenant invoicing. Coupled with conservative capital expenditure, this has led to a strong operating margin. While the rent cut (Réduction de Loyer de Solidarité or RLS) imposed by the French government since 2018 will cost MVH EUR 21.5 million in 2022 or 4% of its total income, Moody's expects that its operating margin will remain at 14% of revenue over the next three years, above the median of French rated SHPs that we expect at 11%.

MVH's governance practices are exceptionally strong and will help maintain strong profitability at a time of rising inflation and interest rates. It benefits from its main shareholder AXA SA's (Aa3 stable) oversight and risk aversion. The development strategy is conservative and has resulted in leverage that is lower than the peers of similar size. Debt-to-revenues was 5.9x as of year-end 2021, in line with A1 rated peers. Over the next 10 years, MVH plans to build 2,500 new dwellings yearly, although the target has been reduced to 1,800 new units in 2023 due to inflationary pressures and higher interest costs. Retrofitting plans are achievable, with an already high share of dwellings with Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rated at D or better.

MVH's interest coverage metrics will weaken over the next three years. With over 75% of its debt indexed on the Livret A rate, net interest costs will increase. Moody's expects MVH's Social Housing Lettings Interest Coverage (SHLIC) to decrease to 1.2x on average over 2023-2025, down from an average of 2.2x in 2020-2022. MVH will however maintain strong and stable cash flows, which will translate into a high Cash Flow Volatility Interest Coverage (CVIC) ratio of 2.8x on average over the next three years. Moody's expects that MVH's debt structure will remain low risk. All loans are amortizing, and Caisse Des Depots et Consignations (CDC, Aa2 stable) loans smooths any change of Livret A rate on debt service over the duration of the loan.

The Prime-1 short-term issuer rating reflects MVH's stable and predictable liquidity profile, likely to be strengthened over the coming months with the issuance of a EUR 200 million NEU CP programme. MVH benefits from committed long-term funding agreements with highly rated banks such as BPCE (A1 stable) or Crédit Agricole S.A. (Aa3 stable).

French social housing providers benefit from a strong institutional framework which supports their creditworthiness. The framework ensures regular scrutiny from the regulator ANCOLS (Agence nationale de controle du logement social), as well as several stakeholders such as the CGLLS (Caisse de garantie du logement locative social), the CDC, and the different housing federations. The institutional framework also restricts the types of activities social housing providers can engage in, both operationally and financially. The sector benefits from access to competitive, long-dated and reliable funding from the CDC.

The A1 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift to the a3 BCA reflecting Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the French government.

Like all private social housing providers in France, MVH benefits from the strong likelihood that the Government of France (Aa2 stable) would provide support through the same public entities that set the operating environment and regulatory framework in the event of acute liquidity stress. The strong level of extraordinary support factored into the rating reflects the wide-ranging powers of redress available to the regulator in cases of financial distress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on MVH reflects our assessment that its strong governance, low risk appetite and its stable and predictable cash flows will enable it to absorb extra costs incurred by high inflation and rising interest rates with minimal credit impact.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

MVH's environmental issuer profile score is Neutral-to-low (E-2). In line with other SHPs in France, energy efficiency and decarbonization more broadly are becoming an increasingly acute priority with a target of all homes obtaining an energy performance certificate (EPC) of D or above by 2034 in France. However, MVH faces relatively lower risk from this exposure as it has a large share of its stock already at EPC D or above.

MVH's social issuer profile score is moderately negative (S-3) reflecting moderate exposure to risks stemming from socially-driven policy agendas, in addition to the impact of demographic trends on demand. As for other SHPs in France, MVH also has moderate exposure to responsible production with requirements to maintain quality of service with an impact on maintenance costs. Exposure to other social risks is neutral-to-low.

MVH's G issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2) reflecting the strong governance practices including multi-year strategies supported by detailed forecasts, conservative liquidity policies and robust risk management. It is also supported by a strong regulatory framework. MVH's financial strategy and risk management has a clear business focus on the low-risk core business of social housing lettings. Risk appetite is well managed and limited by the regulation. Financial policies and procedures are conservative, budgeting prudent and internal controls effective.

MVH's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks, and a strong governance profile. It also benefits from a strong regulatory framework and French government support to ensure decarbonisation plans are properly funded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A combination of the following could exert upward pressure on the A1 rating: (1) significantly slower debt accumulation than anticipated; (2) improvement in the social housing lettings interest cover ratio.

Prime-1 is Moody's highest short-term rating and thus cannot be upgraded.

The ratings would come under negative pressure by one or a combination of the following: (1) an increase of the debt burden above our current expectations, (2) a deterioration in operating margin; and (3) decreasing debt affordability as expressed by a sustained decline in the interest coverage metrics.

In addition, a weaker regulatory framework or a dilution of the overall level of support from the French government would also be credit negative. While unlikely given the stable outlook on the French sovereign, a weakening of France's credit profile could also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64685, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com  for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emanuela Colzani
Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

