Moody's assigns A1/Prime-1 issuer ratings to Grenoble-Alpes Metropole; stable outlook

Paris, May 27, 2020 -- -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A1 long-term issuer rating and a Prime-1 short-term issuer rating to Grenoble-Alpes Metropole. The rating outlook is stable. Moody's also assigned a (P)A1 rating to the €400 million EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme of the intermunicipality and a Prime-1 rating to its €100 million NEU CP (Negotiable European Commercial Paper) programme.

"Grenoble-Alpes Metropole A1/ Prime-1 ratings reflect its strong operating performance, strong governance and financial management as well as its revenue flexibility" says Matthieu Collette, Vice President -- Senior Analyst at Moody's and lead analyst for the intermunicipality. "The ratings also account for a high, albeit stable, debt burden and some constraints on expenditure flexibility from relatively high capital investment commitments."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's A1 rating reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance will remain strong in the next few years, while its debt burden will remain relatively high but stable.

Between 2017 and 2019, the gross operating balance (GOB) averaged 20.8% of operating revenues, a high level compared with similarly-rated local governments. While the coronavirus crisis will have a marked negative impact on France's economic growth, Moody's does not expect it to have material consequences on Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's credit profile. The impact of the coronavirus shock on fiscal revenues will be spread out between 2020 and 2022 given that the tax on local businesses (CVAE) -- most sensitive to economic activity and that accounted for 9.7% of operating revenues in 2018 -- is received with a delay. Other sources of revenue, such as taxes on property are less vulnerable to economic cycles. Moreover, Moody's expects the intermunicipality to continue to control costs through further efficiency measures, consistent with a track-record of adherence to the agreement with the central government to limit operating expenditures annual growth to 1.19% over 2018-2020.

As of year-end 2020, Moody's expects Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's net direct and indirect debt (NDID) to remain stable at €615 million, representing 156.2% of operating revenues, higher than most similarly-rated local governments. Given capital expenditures (CAPEX) that averaged €93 million per year over the last municipal mandate (2014-2020) and based on unchanged policy, Moody's expects the NDID ratio to be stable above 155% in the coming years. The current executive is committed to maintain large CAPEX if it were to be re-elected this year. Despite a relatively high debt, the interest burden will remain low (1.9% of operating revenues by 2022 versus 2.6% in 2019), thanks to reliable access to diversified funding sources at moderate costs.

Not included in the NDID metrics are sizeable contingent liabilities that Moody's estimates pose limited risk. Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's loan guarantees amounted €1.2 billion as of year-end 2018, representing 322% of operating revenues. These guarantees are almost exclusively granted to central government-subsidized social housing providers (SHPs, 89%) as a core responsibility of the intermunicipality on its territory. SHPs' debt is self-supporting, with revenue generation sufficient to cover debt service. The metropole also carefully monitors the credit profiles of the SHPs.

The intermunicipality's credit profile benefits from strong revenue flexibility. Although the housing tax reform will constrain its ability to raise this tax rate, Grenoble-Alpes Metropole retains the option to adjust three local taxes intake (property tax, GEMAPI tax and property tax on companies) that accounted for 20% of the main budget's operating revenues in 2018. Among these taxes, Moody's notes that Grenoble-Alpes Metropole implemented the aquatic environment management tax (or GEMAPI tax) in 2018. Moody's also notes that the intermunicipality increased, in the past, the rate of the tax dedicated to its waste management budget. Flexibility on the expenditure side is more mixed. While in principle, a large multi-year fixed capital investment plan offers scope to adjust the budget to potential shocks, in the past the intermunicipality has continued with large investments that partly account for the relatively high debt burden.

The governance and management of Grenoble-Alpes Metropole is strong, which is reflected in its transparent and well-defined financial strategy. Strong financial management shows in prudent budgetary practices, sophisticated multi-year financial planning and sound liquidity and debt management, which relates to the governance considerations for governments under Moody's ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) framework. Strong governance has resulted in high GOB levels that allow Grenoble-Alpes Metropole to maintain high fixed capital investment.

The Prime-1 short-term issuer rating reflects a robust liquidity profile, supported by predictable and regular cash flows in line with other French regional and local governments (RLGs). The intermunicipality also benefits from good access to external funding, with committed short-term facilities amounting to €50 million as of April 2020, a €100 million NEU CP programme, a €400 million EMTN programme and access to public banks funding, including the European Investment Bank (EIB, Aaa).

Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's territory's economy growth potential is strong, although the economic base is small. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is slightly below the French average (€31,574 compared to €33,401 in 2016) and Grenoble ranks 11th in terms of population among the 21 French metropoles. However, the metropole benefits from below-average unemployment rates, from a high-skilled workforce with one of the highest shares of employments in R&D (research and development) as well as from high disposable income per capita in international comparisons.

Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's A1 rating incorporates a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a1 and Moody's assessment of a moderate likelihood of extraordinary support from the central government.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's view, environmental considerations are not material to Grenoble-Alpes Metropole. The main risks Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's territory faces are drought, landslide and avalanches. In the light of the intermunicipality's responsibilities and economic and fiscal strength, these physical risks have a limited impact on its finances; the central government would provide financial support in case of a major natural disaster.

Social considerations are material to the credit profile of Grenoble-Alpes Métropole. The responsibilities assumed by the intermunicipality, including urban planning and social housing, condition some of its key expenses and prompt fixed capital investment needs. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Grenoble-Alpes Métropole, the shock transmits mainly through lower tax revenues, and an increase in operating expenses.

Governance considerations are material to Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's credit profile. We assess that intermunicipality's governance and management as strong, as illustrated by prudent budgetary practices, sophisticated planning and sound liquidity and debt management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Significant debt deleveraging from sustained high GOBs would likely put upward pressure on the rating.

Conversely, a higher-than-anticipated and prolonged drop in tax revenues, leading to a significant decrease in GOB and higher debt levels during a prolonged period would put downward pressures on Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's rating.

Any upgrade/downgrade of France's sovereign rating (Aa2 stable) would have positive/negative implications for Grenoble-Alpes Metropole.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for Grenoble-Alpes Métropole. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: France, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 45,893 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.7% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.3% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.6% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 15 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Grenoble-Alpes Metropole. The main points raised during the discussion were: the issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, the issuer's institutions and governance strength, the issuer's governance and/or management, the issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, and the systemic risk in which the issuer operates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

This rating action concerns a new rating for an issuer not previously publicly rated by us at the time that the sovereign release calendar was published, and is therefore being released on a date not listed in that publication.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

