Moody's assigns A1/Prime-1 issuer ratings to Grenoble-Alpes Metropole; stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Related Research
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A1/Prime-1 issuer ratings to Grenoble-Alpes Metropole; stable outlook

 The document has been translated in other languages

27 May 2020

Paris, May 27, 2020 -- -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A1 long-term issuer rating and a Prime-1 short-term issuer rating to Grenoble-Alpes Metropole. The rating outlook is stable. Moody's also assigned a (P)A1 rating to the €400 million EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme of the intermunicipality and a Prime-1 rating to its €100 million NEU CP (Negotiable European Commercial Paper) programme.

"Grenoble-Alpes Metropole A1/ Prime-1 ratings reflect its strong operating performance, strong governance and financial management as well as its revenue flexibility" says Matthieu Collette, Vice President -- Senior Analyst at Moody's and lead analyst for the intermunicipality. "The ratings also account for a high, albeit stable, debt burden and some constraints on expenditure flexibility from relatively high capital investment commitments."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's A1 rating reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance will remain strong in the next few years, while its debt burden will remain relatively high but stable.

Between 2017 and 2019, the gross operating balance (GOB) averaged 20.8% of operating revenues, a high level compared with similarly-rated local governments. While the coronavirus crisis will have a marked negative impact on France's economic growth, Moody's does not expect it to have material consequences on Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's credit profile. The impact of the coronavirus shock on fiscal revenues will be spread out between 2020 and 2022 given that the tax on local businesses (CVAE) -- most sensitive to economic activity and that accounted for 9.7% of operating revenues in 2018 -- is received with a delay. Other sources of revenue, such as taxes on property are less vulnerable to economic cycles. Moreover, Moody's expects the intermunicipality to continue to control costs through further efficiency measures, consistent with a track-record of adherence to the agreement with the central government to limit operating expenditures annual growth to 1.19% over 2018-2020.

As of year-end 2020, Moody's expects Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's net direct and indirect debt (NDID) to remain stable at €615 million, representing 156.2% of operating revenues, higher than most similarly-rated local governments. Given capital expenditures (CAPEX) that averaged €93 million per year over the last municipal mandate (2014-2020) and based on unchanged policy, Moody's expects the NDID ratio to be stable above 155% in the coming years. The current executive is committed to maintain large CAPEX if it were to be re-elected this year. Despite a relatively high debt, the interest burden will remain low (1.9% of operating revenues by 2022 versus 2.6% in 2019), thanks to reliable access to diversified funding sources at moderate costs.

Not included in the NDID metrics are sizeable contingent liabilities that Moody's estimates pose limited risk. Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's loan guarantees amounted €1.2 billion as of year-end 2018, representing 322% of operating revenues. These guarantees are almost exclusively granted to central government-subsidized social housing providers (SHPs, 89%) as a core responsibility of the intermunicipality on its territory. SHPs' debt is self-supporting, with revenue generation sufficient to cover debt service. The metropole also carefully monitors the credit profiles of the SHPs.

The intermunicipality's credit profile benefits from strong revenue flexibility. Although the housing tax reform will constrain its ability to raise this tax rate, Grenoble-Alpes Metropole retains the option to adjust three local taxes intake (property tax, GEMAPI tax and property tax on companies) that accounted for 20% of the main budget's operating revenues in 2018. Among these taxes, Moody's notes that Grenoble-Alpes Metropole implemented the aquatic environment management tax (or GEMAPI tax) in 2018. Moody's also notes that the intermunicipality increased, in the past, the rate of the tax dedicated to its waste management budget. Flexibility on the expenditure side is more mixed. While in principle, a large multi-year fixed capital investment plan offers scope to adjust the budget to potential shocks, in the past the intermunicipality has continued with large investments that partly account for the relatively high debt burden.

The governance and management of Grenoble-Alpes Metropole is strong, which is reflected in its transparent and well-defined financial strategy. Strong financial management shows in prudent budgetary practices, sophisticated multi-year financial planning and sound liquidity and debt management, which relates to the governance considerations for governments under Moody's ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) framework. Strong governance has resulted in high GOB levels that allow Grenoble-Alpes Metropole to maintain high fixed capital investment.

The Prime-1 short-term issuer rating reflects a robust liquidity profile, supported by predictable and regular cash flows in line with other French regional and local governments (RLGs). The intermunicipality also benefits from good access to external funding, with committed short-term facilities amounting to €50 million as of April 2020, a €100 million NEU CP programme, a €400 million EMTN programme and access to public banks funding, including the European Investment Bank (EIB, Aaa).

Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's territory's economy growth potential is strong, although the economic base is small. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is slightly below the French average (€31,574 compared to €33,401 in 2016) and Grenoble ranks 11th in terms of population among the 21 French metropoles. However, the metropole benefits from below-average unemployment rates, from a high-skilled workforce with one of the highest shares of employments in R&D (research and development) as well as from high disposable income per capita in international comparisons.

Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's A1 rating incorporates a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a1 and Moody's assessment of a moderate likelihood of extraordinary support from the central government.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's view, environmental considerations are not material to Grenoble-Alpes Metropole. The main risks Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's territory faces are drought, landslide and avalanches. In the light of the intermunicipality's responsibilities and economic and fiscal strength, these physical risks have a limited impact on its finances; the central government would provide financial support in case of a major natural disaster.

Social considerations are material to the credit profile of Grenoble-Alpes Métropole. The responsibilities assumed by the intermunicipality, including urban planning and social housing, condition some of its key expenses and prompt fixed capital investment needs. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Grenoble-Alpes Métropole, the shock transmits mainly through lower tax revenues, and an increase in operating expenses.

Governance considerations are material to Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's credit profile. We assess that intermunicipality's governance and management as strong, as illustrated by prudent budgetary practices, sophisticated planning and sound liquidity and debt management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Significant debt deleveraging from sustained high GOBs would likely put upward pressure on the rating.

Conversely, a higher-than-anticipated and prolonged drop in tax revenues, leading to a significant decrease in GOB and higher debt levels during a prolonged period would put downward pressures on Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's rating.

Any upgrade/downgrade of France's sovereign rating (Aa2 stable) would have positive/negative implications for Grenoble-Alpes Metropole.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for Grenoble-Alpes Métropole. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: France, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 45,893 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.7% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.3% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.6% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 15 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Grenoble-Alpes Metropole. The main points raised during the discussion were: the issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, the issuer's institutions and governance strength, the issuer's governance and/or management, the issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, and the systemic risk in which the issuer operates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

This rating action concerns a new rating for an issuer not previously publicly rated by us at the time that the sovereign release calendar was published, and is therefore being released on a date not listed in that publication.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthieu Collette
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk/Sub Sovereign
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com