Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A1/Prime-1 issuer ratings to Seqens with stable outlook

 The document has been translated in other languages

18 Mar 2022

Paris, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A1 long-term issuer rating and a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3 to French social housing provider Seqens Société Anonyme d'Habitations à Loyer Modéré (Seqens). At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Prime-1 short-term issuer rating to Seqens. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 long-term issuer rating and a3 BCA are underpinned by predictable revenues stemming from Seqens' core business of social housing letting. With over 92,000 units under management as of year-end 2021, Seqens benefits from a strong market, being one of the largest providers in the high-demand Région Ile-de-France.

While the rent cut (Réduction de Loyer de Solidarité or RLS) imposed by the French government since 2018 will continue to weigh on operating margins, which will be slightly less than 10% of revenue over the next two years, Seqens displays strong and secure cash flows which translate into a high cash flow volatility interest coverage (CVIC) ratio of an estimated 6x in 2021. Moody's expects CVIC to remain strong at above 4x on average over the next three years.

The rating also incorporates Seqens' ambitious development strategy that will significantly increase its leverage from an already high level of €3.9 billion or 5.4x operating revenues at year-end 2021 to over 6.5x by year-end 2025. Seqens plans to build 11,500 new dwellings over the next three years, and to retrofit 13,200 units of its existing stock including all those with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of F or below. Over 75% of this capital investment programme will be funded with new debt.

However, despite the expected very high leverage, Moody's considers the overall risk of the development programme to be moderate due to Seqens' strong governance practices combined with strong oversight and capital injections from its main shareholder Action Logement Immobilier (ALI, Aa2, stable). In addition, the tenures developed within the development programme are low-risk social housing lettings or intermediate rent which are in very high demand within its region of operations. Moody's expects that Seqens' debt structure will remain low risk. All loans are amortizing, including 73% indexed on the central-government monitored Livret A rate as of December 2021. Seqens benefits from committed long-term funding agreements with highly rated banks such as BPCE (A1 stable) and Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC, Aa2 stable) and Moody's considers that these funding agreements offset the risk represented by its low levels of cash, with liquidity coverage at around 0.1x of 24 month net cash requirements as of year-end 2021.

The Prime-1 short-term issuer rating reflects Seqens' stable and predictable liquidity profile, likely to be strengthened over the coming months with the issuance of a NEU CP programme.

French social housing providers benefit from a strong institutional framework which supports their creditworthiness. The framework ensures regular scrutiny from the regulator ANCOLS (Agence nationale de contrÃ´le du logement social), as well as several stakeholders such as the CGLLS (Caisse de garantie du logement locative social), the CDC, and the different housing federations. The institutional framework also restricts the types of activities social housing providers can engage in, both operationally and financially. The sector benefits from access to competitive, long dated and reliable funding from the CDC.

The A1 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift to the a3 BCA reflecting Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the French government.

Like all private social housing providers in France, Seqens benefits from the strong likelihood that the Government of France (Aa2 stable) would provide support through the same public entities that set the operating environment and regulatory framework in the event of acute liquidity stress. The strong level of extraordinary support factored into the rating reflects the wide-ranging powers of redress available to the regulator in cases of financial distress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Seqens reflects our assessment that its rising debt will remain balanced by its stable and predictable cash flows and strong governance practices.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Seqens' credit profile. Energy efficiency and decarbonisation more broadly are becoming an increasingly acute priority for SHPs with a target of all homes obtaining an energy performance certificate (EPC) of D or above by 2034 in France. Moody's expects this to require material levels of capital expenditure - which would either divert cash flows away from development programmes or increase debt levels.

Social risks are material to Seqens' credit profile. In particular, the sector is exposed to risks stemming from socially-driven policy agendas affecting social rents, benefits and capital grants in addition to the impact of demographic trends on demand which are captured in Moody's assessment of the operating environment.

Governance considerations are also material to Seqens' credit profile. Seqens has strong governance and management, with policies and practices that are aligned to its business plans and prudent budgeting. As Seqens' main shareholder, ALI provides an additional level of strategic and financial scrutiny.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A combination of the following could exert upward pressure on the A1 rating: (1) significantly slower debt accumulation than anticipated; (2) improvement in its operating efficiency as captured by the operating margin ratio; and (3) improvement in the social housing lettings interest cover ratio.

Prime-1 is Moody's highest short-term rating.

The ratings would come under negative pressure by one or a combination of the following: (1) an increase of the debt burden above 7x, (2) a deterioration in operations as expressed by the operating margin ratio; and (3) decreasing debt affordability as expressed by a decline in the interest coverage metrics.

In addition, a weaker regulatory framework or a dilution of the overall level of support from the French government would also be credit negative. While unlikely given the stable outlook on the French sovereign, a weakening of France's credit profile could also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113602, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cedric Poynard
Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mauro Crisafulli
Managing Director
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

