Moody's assigns A2 UND & Aa1 ENH to Walled Lake Consolidated School District, MI's GOULT bonds

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A2 underlying rating and Aa1 enhanced rating to Walled Lake Consolidated School District, MI's $52.7 million 2022 School Building and Site Bonds (Unlimited Tax General Obligation). Moody's maintains an A2 issuer rating and an A2 rating on outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have $330 million of GOULT bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects a long-term trend of declining enrollment, adequate reserves and limited revenue raising flexibility, and elevated leverage related to long-term debt, pension and OPEB liabilities. Property wealth and resident incomes are above-average.

The A2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the A2 issuer rating based on the district's pledge and statutory obligation to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate or amount.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on our assessment of the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), and the general obligation of the State of Michigan (Aa1 stable). The state has a constitutional obligation to provide a qualified school district with sufficient funds to make timely debt service payments, if necessary. Should the school district fail to transfer the necessary funds, the Michigan Department of Treasury is notified of the deficiency by the paying agent three business days prior to the debt service payment date, at which time the state treasurer must make a loan from the state's School Loan Revolving Fund (SLRF) to ensure timely debt service payment.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved enrollment trends

- Significant and sustained increases to fund balance- Reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Narrowing of reserves or liquidity

- Increased leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the district's GOULT debt, including the Series 2022 bonds, is payable from a dedicated property tax levy that is unlimited as to rate or amount. The bonds are also backed by the State of Michigan's School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will finance improvements and additions to several school buildings throughout the district, as well as improvements to an outdoor education center and a transportation maintenance facility.

PROFILE

Walled Lake Consolidated School District is in western Oakland County (Aaa stable) and encompasses 55 square miles. The district serves several communities including all of the City of Walled Lake and portions of the cities of Farmington Hills (Aa1), Novi, Orchard Lake Village and Wixom (Aa2) and the Townships of Commerce Charter (Aaa stable), West Bloomfield and White Lake and the Village of Wolverine Lake. The district's population exceeds 100,000 residents and enrollment is about 12,200 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

