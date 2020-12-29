Moody's assigns A2 UND GOLT/A3 ENH to Hazleton Area School District, PA's Series A and B of 2021 Bonds

New York, December 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) underlying rating and A3 (non-fiscal agent) enhanced rating to Hazleton Area School District, PA's $6.5 million General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2021 and $28.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series B of 2021 (Federally Taxable). Moody's has affirmed the A2 GOLT and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings on its $48.3 million and $6.2 million in rated parity debt outstanding, respectively. The negative outlook has been removed.

The pledge supporting the majority of the district's rated debt (including the Series A of 2021 and Series B of 2021 bonds) is limited tax based on the limited ability of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable) school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's A2 GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect the district's sizable taxable base with below average wealth, manageable debt burden, and improved reserve position. The district has been able to improve its reserve position through a series of one-time savings over the last two fiscal years. Absent these savings, structurally imbalanced operations would have persisted. Going forward, given operational savings achieved due to the coronavirus, we expect a stable financial position in the near term.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

The A3 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A3 enhanced rating reflects the absence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. As of audited 2020 financial statements, Hazleton Area School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Hazleton Area School District is reliant on both state aid and local property tax revenue. Favorably, property taxes are stable year over year, and thus far state aid is stable for the 2021 school year. Accordingly, the district is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the school district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

The stable outlook on the enhanced rating mirrors that of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued trend of material growth in reserves and liquidity

- Materially improved wealth and income levels

- Improvement in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in an upgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in reserves and liquidity

- Material reduction in tax base size

- Significant additional leverage leading to outsize debt burden

- Debt service coverage by state aid falling below sum sufficient due to increased district debt issuance (enhanced)

- Reduction of state aid to the district, which would reduce interceptable funds available and decrease coverage levels (enhanced)

- Decline in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in a downgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series A of 2021 and Series B of 2021 bonds are secured by the district's GOLT pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1. Other than the district's Series A of 2016 bonds, all of the district's rated debt is also secured by its GOLT pledge.

The district's Series A of 2016 bonds are secured by its GOULT pledge, as the bonds were issued to refund debt that was incurred prior to the implementation of Act 1 in 2006.

The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program.

The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series A of 2021 bonds will be used to refund the district's Series of 2016 bonds for savings.

Proceeds from the sale of the Series B of 2021 bonds will be used to refund the district's Series A of 2012 and Series B of 2012 bonds for savings.

PROFILE

Hazleton Area School District serves 11,572 students through two elementary schools, eight elementary/middle schools, and one high school, and also operates a STEM academy and career center. The district is spread between Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill Counties, less than 25 miles south of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

