Moody's assigns A2 UND/Aa2 ENH ratings to Bethel Local School District, OH's GO bonds

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an underlying A2 rating and enhanced Aa2 rating to Bethel Local School District, OH's $19.3 million Taxable School Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (General Obligation) (Unlimited Taxes). The district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are affirmed at A2. Following the sale of the current offering the district will have a total of $19.7 million of GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 underlying rating reflects the district's steady operating history and consistent voter support for locally generated revenue that has contributed to the maintenance of healthy fund balance and reserves. Additionally factored are the district's modestly-sized tax base and above average resident income characteristics. These factors help to balance the district's moderate combined pension and debt burden, the latter of which may rise in future years because of additional capital needs to accommodate the district's growing student enrollment.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Bethel Local School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. Economic impacts of the coronavirus has been felt broadly across the state, leading to significant decreased to the state's revenue collections. We anticipate funding reductions to the state's K-12 sector in upcoming fiscal 2021, the degree of which is currently uncertain. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects our assessment of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (OSDCEP), which is rated one notch below the State of Ohio's (Aa1 stable) GO rating. Interceptable funds include the district's annual state aid appropriations, which may continue to be intercepted until a debt service shortfall is fully paid. Estimated fiscal 2020 interceptable aid for the district provides for 2.7x coverage of maximum annual debt service on the district's enhanced debt. Program mechanics require a third party fiscal agent to notify the state to intercept aid if debt service is not received at least fifteen days prior to its due date. Once the state confirms that the district is unable to meet debt service payments within three days prior to the debt service payment date, it must deposit the intercepted aid by 2PM the day before debt service is due. U.S. Bank National Association (Aa3 stable) will sign a paying agent agreement in accordance with the administrative code requirements. Moody's has received a copy of the approval letter from both the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the program administrators.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material tax base expansion coupled with a strengthening of the district's socioeconomic characteristics

- Sustained increases to operating fund balance and liquidity

- Significant moderation to the district's long term debt and pension burdens

- Upgrade in the State of Ohio's rating (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material tax base contraction or weakening of the district's socioeconomic characteristics

- Pronounced narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity

- Significant increases to the district's long term debt or pension burdens

- Downgrade in the state of Ohio's rating (enhanced rating)

- Weakening of program mechanics (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit and pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes. The bonds are further secured by interceptable aid under the OSDCEP.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020 bonds will advance refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding General Obligation School Improvement Bonds, Series 2014A and Series 2014B for debt service savings. The Series 2014A and 2014B bonds were originally issued to finance facility improvements, additions and renovations.

PROFILE

Bethel Local School District encompasses 34 square miles of Miami County (Aa2), in west-central Ohio, approximately 15 miles north of the City of Dayton (Aa2 stable). The district currently operates three school facilities, and provides preK-12th grade education to 1,566 students in a community of an estimated 6,743 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

