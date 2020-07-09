Moody's assigns A2 UND/Aa2 ENH ratings to Louisville City School District, OH's GO bonds

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an A2 underlying and Aa2 enhanced rating to Louisville City School District, OH's $13.7 million Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). We maintain an A2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Following the sale, the district will have $21.5 million in rated GOULT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 underlying rating reflects the district's moderately-sized tax base, average socioeconomic characteristics, and satisfactory fund balance and liquidity. The rating also incorporates the district's moderate combined leverage of outstanding debt and post-retirement benefit liabilities and mixed voter support on operating levy requests.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Louisville City School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. Economic impacts of the coronavirus has been felt broadly across the state, leading to significant decreased to the state's revenue collections. We anticipate funding reductions to the state's K-12 sector in upcoming fiscal 2021, the degree of which is currently uncertain. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects our assessment of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (OSDCEP), which is rated one notch below the State of Ohio's (Aa1 stable) GO rating. Interceptable funds include the district's annual state aid appropriations, which may continue to be intercepted until a debt service shortfall is fully paid. Estimated fiscal 2020 interceptable aid for the district provides for 4.5x coverage of maximum annual debt service on the district's enhanced debt. Program mechanics require a third party fiscal agent to notify the state to intercept aid if debt service is not received at least fifteen days prior to its due date. Once the state confirms that the district is unable to meet debt service payments within three days prior to the debt service payment date, it must deposit the intercepted aid by 2PM the day before debt service is due. U.S. Bank National Association (Aa3 stable) will sign a paying agent agreement in accordance with the administrative code requirements. Moody's has received a copy of the approval letter from both the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the program administrators.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued economic and tax base expansion coupled with rising wealth and income indices

-Sustained increases to operating fund balance and liquidity

-Upgrade in the State of Ohio's rating (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decline in available operating reserves or liquidity

-Material increases in the district's debt or pension burden

-Downgrade in the state of Ohio's rating (enhanced rating)

-Weakening of program mechanics (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit and pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes. The bonds are further secured by interceptable aid under the OSDCEP.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the current offering will be used to currently refund the remaining callable maturities of the district's outstanding Refunding Bonds, Series 2010 (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax) for anticipated debt service savings. The Series 2010 bonds advanced refunded the district's 2001 School Facilities Construction and Improvement Bonds that were issued to finance capital projects including a new middle school building.

PROFILE

Louisville City School District encompasses 36 square miles of Stark County (Aa2) in northeast Ohio, approximately 15 miles east of the City of Canton. The district serves the City of Louisville (A1) and Nimishillen Township, providing preK-12th grade education at its four school facilities. The district had an enrollment of roughly 2,900 students for the 2019-2020 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

