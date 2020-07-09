Moody's assigns A2 UND/Aa3 ENH to Deming PSD 1, NM's ser. 2020 GO bonds

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 underlying and Aa3 enhanced ratings to Deming Public School District (PSD) 1, NM's $2.5 million in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020. We have maintained the A2 underlying rating on $26.2 million in outstanding parity obligations.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 underlying rating reflects the district's improving financial position, with management focused on rebuilding reserves, moderately-sized tax base on the US-Mexico border, and manageable direct debt burden with plans to issue additional debt in the near-term. The rating further incorporates the district's very weak income indices, reflective of the agriculture-based local economy, and elevated pension burden, with fiscal 2019's Moody's-calculated ANPL representing 3.9 times operating revenues.

The Aa3 enhanced rating is based on our assessment of the New Mexico (Aa2 stable) School District Intercept Program and a review of the district's proposed financing. In order to qualify for the programmatic rating of Aa3, per our methodology, annual debt service coverage must be at least sum sufficient. In Deming's case, coverage is an ample 11.7 times, based on fiscal 2019 state aid. For additional information, please refer to the State Aid Intercept Program and Financings methodology, published December 14, 2017.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. Despite moving to remote learning in mid-March 2020, the state has continued to fund the district in full. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's generally does not assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial tax base expansion and diversification

- Trend of operating surpluses, increasing cash reserves and fund balance

- Reductions to the pension and fixed cost burdens

- Upgrade of the State of New Mexico's rating (enhanced only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reductions to reserves

- Significant tax base contraction

- Further increases to the pension and fixed cost burdens

- Downgrade of the State of New Mexico's rating (enhanced only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit and are general obligations of the district payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied against all taxable property within the district without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the state's commitment to pay debt service, if necessary, pursuant to the New Mexico School District Intercept Program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will be used for the purpose of erecting, remodeling, making additions to and furnishing school buildings, purchasing and improving school grounds and purchasing computer software and hardware for student use in public schools, providing matching funds for capital outlay projects funded pursuant to the Public School Capital Outlay Act, or any combination of those purposes within the district.

PROFILE

The district is located in the southern portion of the state, along the US-Mexico border. The district contains approximately 2,968 square miles with an estimated population of 27,000. The district operates seven elementary schools, two middle school, two high schools and one alternative high school. Fiscal 2019 enrollment is approximately 5,100.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Correia

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

