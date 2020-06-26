Moody's assigns A2 and A3 to JEA (FL) Electric System senior and subordinated lien bonds, respectively; outlook is negative

Approximately $240.41 million of debt securities rated

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the planned issuance by JEA (FL) - Electric Enterprise of approximately $143.465 million of senior lien Electric System Revenue Bonds, Series Three 2020A and an A3 rating to the planned issuance of approximately $96.940 million of Electric System Subordinated Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A. The outlook is negative.

The Series Three 2020A senior lien electric revenue bonds will rank on parity with about $970.550 million of JEA's senior lien electric system revenue bonds rated A2 while the 2020 Series A electric system subordinated revenue bonds will rank on parity with about $689.4 million of JEA's subordinate lien electric system revenue bonds rated A3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise's (A2 negative) credit profile primarily reflects governance and social risks relating to pending litigation and significant ongoing organizational changes. JEA has exposure to nuclear construction risk at the Vogtle projects through JEA's 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) and the downward pressure on JEA's fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) ratio because of increasing obligations under the PPA.

Despite significant construction delays at the Vogtle project and efforts by JEA to mitigate its exposure to the PPA through litigation, JEA is making timely payments to MEAG. On June 17, 2020, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia rendered a judgment regarding the JEA lawsuit that the PPA is valid and enforceable, increasing the likelihood that JEA will be required to honor its contractual obligation under this "hell or high water" take-or-pay arrangement. As part of that decision, the stay relating to JEA's additional claim that MEAG was negligent in its performance under the contract was lifted, while an additional claim by MEAG that JEA breached its contract with MEAG can also be pursued. While JEA continues to pay amounts due under the PPA as billed by MEAG, the utility continues to pursue the additional claim in the ongoing litigation, which calls into question JEA's willingness to abide by the take-or-pay "hell or high water" terms governing the PPA. JEA is also considering its options relating to the recent judgement about the validity of the PPA, which could include an appeal process which would add delay to any final resolution of this litigation.

JEA also faces credit challenges relating to substantial organizational changes following the abrupt decisions in late 2019 to cancel plans to restructure or privatize JEA and to terminate JEA's CEO, with cause, and CFO, without cause. In May 2020, JEA has since replaced the entire seven-member Board, terminated its interim CEO, and hired a former JEA CEO to fill the interim CEO role for a six-month term while undertaking a search for a new CEO. More recently, nine additional senior leaders were placed on 30-day paid administrative leave, pending their dismissal and were replaced with interim leaders primarily from within JEA.

Also tied to social risks, JEA, like most of its peers, will be challenged to cope with the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, including likely reductions in load demand and increase in bad debt expense.

These ESG challenges are balanced against JEA's financial profile which has strengthened in recent years owing to the utility's efforts to deleverage as the enterprise has retired $2.3 billion of debt since 2009. These debt reduction efforts position the utility reasonably well to manage the incremental debt service associated with the Vogtle associated PPA with MEAG Power that will increase annual debt service in 2022. Further benefitting JEA's credit profile are the utility's use of rate autonomy to help achieve financial objectives while maintaining competitive retail rates, a strong liquidity profile and advancing plans to diversify its power supply while reducing its carbon footprint and operating costs. The latter plans now incorporate JEA's Board approval of a transaction with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) that will lead to closure of the coal-fired Plant Scherer, Unit 4 and the eventual signing of a 20-year PPA with FPL no later than January 1, 2022.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook primarily reflects JEA's governance and social risks. The utility's heightened and ongoing litigation and nuclear construction risks persist, as does the credit negative overhang of grappling with the recent terminations of senior management and complete replacement of the board of directors. The outlook also recognizes the fact that JEA faces continuing lackluster increase in demand for electricity in its service territory which in the near-term, will likely be exacerbated by the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-The rating is not likely to be upgraded in the near term owing to governance and social risks that are reflected in the negative outlook

-The outlook could improve if JEA withdraws its lawsuit filed against MEAG Power or there is a non-appealable final court ruling in favor of MEAG Power's own lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville and JEA

-Also, it would be credit positive if JEA constructively addresses its governance and social risks and introduces additional strategies to avoid the anticipated decline in its Electric Enterprise financial flexibility as the Vogtle project moves forward and payments to MEAG Power increase under the PPA and pressure the FOCC ratio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Inability to reestablish stability around governance and social risks

-Developments in the pending lawsuits that call into further question JEA's willingness to continue abiding by the terms of its PPA with MEAG Power

-Further construction delays and cost overruns at the Vogtle project materially beyond the latest revised schedule and cost to complete

-Inability to offset the anticipated decline in its Electric Enterprise financial flexibility as the Vogtle project moves forward and payments to MEAG Power increase under the PPA and pressure the FOCC ratio

LEGAL SECURITY

JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise's electric system senior lien bonds have a rate covenant that requires net revenues to cover debt service by 120% and an additional bonds test that requires net revenues to cover maximum annual debt service by 120%. A renewal and replacement account is required to be funded at least equal to 5% of gross revenues of the preceding year or 10% of net revenues of the preceding year. Senior lien bonds are also secured by a debt service reserve sized at maximum annual interest, which we consider to be a weak protection measure for bondholders.

JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise's electric system subordinate lien bonds are payable from a subordinate lien on the net revenues of JEA's electric system. Subordinate lien bonds have a sum-sufficient rate requirement and adjusted net revenues must also be at least equal to 115% of debt service on the senior and subordinate lien bonds. There is a sum-sufficient additional bonds test. Subordinate lien bonds do not require a debt service reserve, which we consider to be a weak protection measure for bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from issuance of the series three 2020A Bonds will be used to: (a) refund all or a portion of the Refunded Bonds as defined in related documents, including series three 2010 C and D; 2012 B; 2013 A and B; 2014 A and 2015 A and B and (b) pay certain costs of issuance related to the series three 2020A Bonds.

Proceeds from the issuance of the 2020 Series A subordinated bonds will be used to: (a) refund all or a portion of the Refunded Subordinated Bonds as defined in related documents, including series 2012 B; 2013 A, C and D; and 2014 A and (b) pay certain costs of issuance related to the 2020 Series A subordinated bonds.

PROFILE

JEA is a municipal utility whose service territory covers Jacksonville, Florida (Duval County), and parts of three adjacent counties. It is split into three enterprise funds, including the Electric Enterprise; the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund; and the District Energy System. The Electric Enterprise is comprised of the JEA Electric System, the Bulk Power Supply System, and St. Johns River Power Park System. Jacksonville is a major ground transportation center and is also considered a significant rail hub and has one of the largest ports on the South Atlantic Seaboard. The local economy is diversified among defense, transportation and distribution, financial services, consumer goods, information services, manufacturing and insurance sectors.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Rose

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

