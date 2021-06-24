Moody's assigns A2 and A3 to JEA (FL) Electric System senior and subordinated lien bonds, respectively; outlook is positive

Approximately $46 million of debt securities rated

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the planned issuance by JEA (FL) - Electric Enterprise of approximately $11 million of Senior Lien Electric System Revenue Bonds, Series Three 2021A and an A3 rating to the planned issuance of approximately $35 million of Electric System Subordinated Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series A. The bonds are expected to price in early July and actual amounts could vary depending on market conditions. The outlook is positive.

The Series Three 2021A senior lien electric system revenue bonds will rank on parity with about $940 million of JEA's senior lien electric system revenue bonds rated A2 while the 2021 Series A electric system subordinated revenue bonds will rank on parity with about $669 million of JEA's subordinated electric system revenue bonds rated A3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise's (A2 positive) credit profile primarily reflects the approval during 2019 of a settlement agreement by the JEA Board, the City of Jacksonville and the Board of Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) while also considering the positive steps taken to address some of JEA's governance related challenges through material personnel changes at the Board and at JEA management. The settlement agreement is credit positive as it effectively eliminates the significant credit negative overhang which called into question JEA's willingness to abide by the take-or-pay "hell or high water" terms governing the Project J PPA with MEAG Power. The credit profile also benefits from JEA's sound financial performance for fiscal years 2018-20, evidenced by three-year average financial metrics including strong liquidity and fixed obligation charge coverage of 335 days and 2.36x, respectively, and an adequate adjusted debt ratio averaging 79.5%. Additionally, JEA's credit profile acknowledges the utility's exposure to nuclear construction risk at the Plant Vogtle project through its 20-year Project J PPA, the impact to the construction budget and the schedule owing to the delays in construction completion now expected to extend at least into Q-1 2022 and Q-1 2023 for Vogtle Units 3 and 4, respectively, and the downward pressure that will emerge on JEA's fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) ratio owing to the increasing obligations under the Project J PPA. Furthermore, like most of its peers, JEA has been challenged by the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, although it has not had a material impact as a result of sizable operating expense and debt service reductions which more than offset the lost revenue.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook primarily reflects the elimination of litigation risk following the fully executed settlement and the likelihood that JEA's fundamentally sound financial profile can prevail to balance JEA's several remaining credit challenges. Some of these challenges include further progress on governance owing to large scale senior management level transitions and a complete changeover at the board level; exposure to nuclear construction at the Plant Vogtle project through JEA's 20-year Project J PPA; the likely future downward pressure on JEA's FOCC ratio because of increasing obligations under the Project J PPA; and continuing lackluster increase in demand for electricity in its service territory.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-If JEA can continue to constructively address its governance risks tied to management and board transition

-If greater transparency surfaces about the Vogtle project being able to meet the latest budget and in service dates for Vogtle Unit 3 & 4 now likely to extend at least into Q-1 2022 and Q-1 2023, respectively

-If JEA introduces additional strategies to cope with the anticipated decline in its Electric Enterprise financial flexibility as the Plant Vogtle project moves forward and payments to MEAG Power increase under the Project J PPA and pressure the adjusted FOCC ratio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-If there are further construction delays and cost overruns at the Plant Vogtle project materially beyond the latest revised schedule and cost to complete

-If JEA is unable to continue showing signs of reestablishing stability around governance risks

-If JEA is unable to address the anticipated decline in its Electric Enterprise financial flexibility as the Plant Vogtle project moves forward and payments to MEAG Power increase under the Project J PPA and pressure the adjusted FOCC ratio

LEGAL SECURITY

JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise's electric system senior lien bonds have a rate covenant that requires net revenues to cover debt service by 120% and an additional bonds test that requires net revenues to cover maximum annual debt service by 120%. A renewal and replacement account is required to be funded at least equal to 5% of gross revenues of the preceding year or 10% of net revenues of the preceding year. Senior lien bonds are also supported by a debt service reserve sized at maximum annual interest, which we consider to be a weak protection measure for bondholders.

JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise's electric system subordinate lien bonds are payable from a subordinate lien on the net revenues of JEA's electric system. Subordinate lien bonds have a sum-sufficient rate requirement and adjusted net revenues must also be at least equal to 115% of debt service on the senior and subordinate lien bonds. There is a sum-sufficient additional bonds test. Subordinate lien bonds do not require a debt service reserve, which we consider to be a weak protection measure for bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from issuance of the series three 2021A Bonds will be used to: (a) refund all or a portion of the Refunded Bonds as defined in related documents, including series three 2012A and B and (b) pay certain costs of issuance related to the series three 2021A Bonds.

Proceeds from the issuance of the 2021 Series A subordinated bonds will be used to: (a) refund all or a portion of the Refunded Subordinated Bonds as defined in related documents, including 2012 series A and B and (b) pay certain costs of issuance related to the 2021 Series A subordinated bonds.

PROFILE

JEA is a municipal utility whose service territory covers Jacksonville, Florida (Duval County), and parts of three adjacent counties. It is split into three enterprise funds, including the Electric Enterprise; the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund; and the District Energy System. The Electric Enterprise is comprised of the JEA Electric System, the Bulk Power Supply System, and St. Johns River Power Park System. Jacksonville is a major ground transportation center and is also considered a significant rail hub and has one of the largest ports on the South Atlantic Seaboard. The local economy is diversified among defense, transportation and distribution, financial services, consumer goods, information services, manufacturing and insurance sectors.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Rose

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

