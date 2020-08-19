Moody's assigns A2 enhanced rating to Penn Hills School District, PA's $25 million General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2020

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 enhanced rating to Penn Hills School District, PA's $25.2 million General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2020 (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains A2 and A3 enhanced ratings on Penn Hills' outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt, affecting roughly $127.1 million in rated parity debt outstanding. Moody's also maintains a Caa2 issuer level and general obligation limited tax ratings for the district's rated parity debt. The Series A of 2020 bonds do not carry an underlying rating.

All of the district's rated debt is supported by a GOLT pledge, based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Caa2 issuer and GOLT ratings reflect its weak, though improving, liquidity position, as well as its prolonged structurally imbalanced operations, which have resulted in a substantial cumulative deficit. The Caa2 rating speaks to the fact that the district has a history of being unable to meet all of its cash obligations on time and in full, and has relied on the commonwealth's state aid intercept program to meet its April debt service obligation in the five years preceding fiscal 2019, though the district did not rely on the intercept in fiscal 2020. The rating further reflects our view that, in the absence of state assistance, it is unlikely that bondholders would achieve full recovery in the event of a district default.

The absence of distinction between the Issuer and GOLT ratings reflect Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

The district's A2 and A3 enhanced ratings reflect our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments.

The district's A2 enhanced rating, which applies to its Series A of 2020, Series of 2020, Series of 2017, Series A of 2015, and Series of 2015 debt, reflects its direct-pay agreement with the commonwealth, in which the district has directed the treasurer of the commonwealth to automatically appropriate its state aid to the fiscal agent for the benefit of bondholders without any further notice required. For the Series A of 2020 bonds, the state has agreed to withhold a portion of the commonwealth appropriations due to the district on the last Thursday of the months of February and August of each fiscal year for the amounts due to bondholders on April 1 and October 1 - effectively two months in advance of payment. The Series of 2020, A of 2015, 2015, and 2017 carry similar provisions.

The A3 enhanced rating, which applies to the remainder of the district's rated parity debt, reflects the absence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. Nevertheless, the district has triggered the intercept on its non-fiscal agent enhanced debt in each of the last five fiscal years without issue.

As of audited 2019 financial statements, Penn Hill's School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Penn Hills School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Penn Hills School District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The underlying rating outlook is stable. While we expect the district's liquidity position to remain weak with future years of operating deficits possible, we anticipate that our credit view will be stable at this highly speculative level in the near term.

The enhanced rating carries an outlook of stable, which mirrors the outlook of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material improvement in the monthly cash flow position during the last four months of the fiscal year

- Sustained structural balance and stabilization of the district's overall operating position

- Improvement in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in an upgrade to the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Loss of market access for tax anticipation notes or long-term debt

- Prospect of a debt restructuring that would impose a loss on bondholders

- Inability to maintain district operations and programs leading to insolvency or overall reorganization

- Debt service coverage by state aid falling below sum sufficient due to increased district debt issuance (enhanced)

- Reduction of state aid to the district, which would reduce interceptable funds available and decrease coverage levels (enhanced)

- Decline in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in a downgrade to the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the district's outstanding debt, including its General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2020, are secured by its general obligation pledge.

The district's debt is further enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program. The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series A of 2020 bonds will be used to refund the district's Series C of 2012 bonds for savings.

PROFILE

The district has a total population of 41,885 and provides K-12 education to approximately 3,300 students. It is located in the eastern central part of Allegheny County (Aa3 stable) in the southwest portion of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable), approximately 9 miles east of downtown Pittsburgh (A1 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

