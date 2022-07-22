Moody's assigns A2 first-time issuer rating to Apollo Asset Management; outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time A2 issuer rating to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. ("AAM," and with its parent and subsidiaries, "Apollo"). The outlook is stable.

"Apollo Asset Management's A2 issuer rating primarily reflects the underlying credit strengths of its operating subsidiaries, including their strong investment performance and a large stable of investor capital as well as significant balance sheet liquidity," says Neal M Epstein, CFA, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The following rating actions were taken:

..Issuer: Apollo Asset Management, Inc.

.... Long-Term Issuer Rating, assigned at A2

.... Outlook, assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Apollo Asset Management's A2 rating reflects the scale and breadth of its asset management business, the stability of its managed asset base, anchored by perpetual capital vehicles that hold approximately 59% of Apollo's managed assets, and the strength of its performance record over many years. Apollo's affiliation with Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene," senior unsecured debt Baa1 stable), with which it merged at the beginning of 2022, provides an important source of assets under management (AUM), as well as capital to invest in new sources of asset origination that give rise to management and performance fees.

The issuer rating also reflects Apollo's consolidated credit profile as well as Moody's expectation that issues of AAM would be supported by guarantees from the Apollo Operating Group subsidiaries ("AOG Subsidiaries"), which AAM consolidates. Therefore, AAM's creditor protections would be indistinguishable from those of creditors of the AOG Subsidiaries. Absent such support, senior notes issued by AAM could be rated one notch lower than senior issues of the AOG Subsidiaries, reflecting structural subordination.

The company's business is well diversified across three asset management strategies: yield-oriented strategies, hybrid strategies, and equities. This array of strategies enables Apollo to approach any given investment opportunity with comprehensive solutions, since it will have vehicles that can hold the range of securities that may arise in addressing investment grade, structured, buyout or distressed investments. The products the company manages are distributed globally, across a spectrum of institutional, sovereign, and family office investors.

AAM's earnings arise from fees received for managing client assets ("Fee Related Earnings"), including from Athene, as well as from returns on its own invested capital, including performance incentives ("Principal Investing Income"). The company has augmented its capital base with external vehicles that enable third parties to effectively co-invest with Apollo, as well as by developing syndication capabilities that distribute investments to other investors. It is developing new capabilities to provide asset management to high-net worth clients.

The rating considers performance risks that potentially give rise to volatility of earnings from Principal Investing Income, but these risks are attenuated by Apollo's long-duration investment horizons and its historical skills in managing distressed investments. Moody's haircuts performance-related income in deriving our view of financial leverage.

AAM's financial profile reflects both leverage of approximately 1.8x EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) and its large balance sheet deployment into fund management vehicles. However, to a significant degree, these deployments represent accrued incentive fees, which are accounted as company investments until they are crystalized and distributed. Athene's annual $750 million dividend payment to Apollo Global Management, AAM's and Athene's parent entity, supports Apollo's liquidity.

The assignment of the new ratings to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. considers its governance as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance considerations. Its risk management, policies and procedures are in line with industry best practices. The company's financial position is strong, and management has a record of meeting business objectives. Although it has a sound enterprise risk management framework its governance risk is negatively impacted by its ownership by Apollo Global Management.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on AAM reflects the strong financial performance of its affiliates and our expectation that it will maintain healthy financial leverage and a sizable financial buffer at least over the next couple of years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Apollo Asset Management's rating if leverage were sustained below 1.0x, as measured by debt / EBITDA inclusive of Moody's adjustments, if revenue scale exceeded $5.5 billion, and an increasing range of capabilities were to give rise to sustainable market-position improvements.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade AAM's rating if debt / EBITDA were to exceed 2.5x for two or more quarters, if the company were to experience a decline in revenue scale to under $3.0 billion, accompanied by weakening of other market position indicators and an erosion of its pre-tax margins, and if cumulative losses on investments were to weaken AAM's balance sheet.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Apollo was founded in 1990, and AAM and conducts its business primarily in the United States through two reportable segments: asset management and principal investing. As of March 31, 2022, its total AUM was $512.8 billion.

