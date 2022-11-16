Moody's assigns A2 initial long term issuer rating with stable outlook to Immobiliere Atlantic Amenagement

Paris, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an initial A2 long-term issuer rating, a Prime-1 short term issuer rating and a baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to the French social housing provider Immobiliere Atlantic Amenagement (IAA). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 long-term issuer rating reflects IAA's stable and predictable revenues stemming from its core business of social housing lettings within the supportive French institutional framework. In addition, IAA benefits from prudent financial management, as evidenced by conservative long-term budgeting.

In line with French peers, IAA's operating margins will remain depressed, projected to average 10% through 2024. The driving factor are the rent cut (Réduction de Loyer de Solidarité or RLS) imposed by the French government since 2018 and the increase in the operating expenses. In 2022 the French Government announced two increases to the Livret A rate, increasing IAA's interest burden to EUR18 million in 2024 from EUR7 million in 2021. The increased interest burden will weaken IAA's social housing lettings interest coverage (SHLIC) to an average of 1x over the next three years, a level that remains adequate. Moody's expects IAA's cash flow volatility interest coverage (CVIC) to strengthen to 3x on average by 2024 as IAA's cash flows from operations will become less volatile. These metrics will remain in line with French-rated peers, and support the overall credit rating.

The rating also incorporates IAA's increase in debt levels stemming from its sustained development plan, funded at around 80% with new debt. Capital expenditure will remain high at around EUR120 million over the next three years, as IAA plans to further retrofit existing units under management and to increase its housing stock to 18,720 units by 2024 up from 17,296 units in 2021. The debt will increase from EUR686 million at year-end 2021 to EUR860 million by 2024. This will represent 66% of assets (measured at-cost) or 5.8x revenue, a moderate level compared with Moody's rated peers.

IAA' strong governance practices, strong oversight and regular capital injections from Action Logement Immobilier (ALI, Aa2 stable), further enhances the overall credit quality. Its debt structure remains sound with over 92% of which is either at fixed rates or indexed on Livret A rates and a smooth amortisation profile.

The Prime-1 short-term rating reflects IAA's adequate liquidity profile. While the liquidity coverage ratio will remain weak at 0.2x over the next two years, IAA benefits from committed long-term funding agreements with highly-rated banks including Caisse Des Depots et Consignations (CDC, Aa2 stable).

Like all private social housing providers in France, IAA benefits from the strong likelihood that the Government of France (Aa2 stable) would provide support through the same public entities that set the operating environment and regulatory framework in the event of acute liquidity stress. The strong level of extraordinary support factored into the rating reflects the wide-ranging powers of redress available to the regulator in cases of financial distress. The A2 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift to the baa1 BCA reflecting Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the French government.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that IAA's decreasing margins and increased interest burden will be will be balanced by its moderate debt levels and strong governance practices.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

IAA's environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3). In line with other SHPs in France, energy efficiency and decarbonization more broadly are becoming an increasingly acute priority with a target of all homes obtaining an energy performance certificate (EPC) of D or above by 2034 in France. Only marginal part of the costs can be passed on to tenants. Exposure to other environmental risks is low-to-neutral.

IAA's social issuer profile score is moderately negative (S-3) reflecting moderate exposure to risks stemming from socially-driven policy agendas, in addition to the impact of demographic trends on demand. As for other SHPs in France, IAA also has moderate exposure to responsible production with requirements to maintain quality of service with an impact on maintenance costs. Exposure to other social risks is neutral to low.

IAA's G issuer profile score is neutral to low (G-2) reflecting the strong governance practices including multi-year strategies supported by detailed forecasts, conservative liquidity policies and robust risk management. It is also supported by a strong regulatory framework. IAAs financial strategy and risk management has a clear business focus on the low-risk core business of social housing lettings. Risk appetite is well managed and limited by the regulation. Financial policies and procedures are conservative, budgeting prudent and internal controls effective.

IAA's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting moderate exposure to environmental and social risks, and a strong governance profile. It also benefits from a strong regulatory framework and French government support to ensure decarbonisation plans are properly funded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A combination of the following could exert upward pressure on the A2 rating: (1) a significantly slower debt accumulation than anticipated and (2) an improvement in the operating efficiency as captured by the operating margin.

Prime-1 is Moody's highest short-term rating.

The ratings would come under negative pressure due to one or a combination of the following: (1) a greater than currently projected increase in the debt burden; (2) a sustained trend of worsening operating performance; and/or (3) decreasing debt affordability as expressed by a decline in the interest coverage metrics. In addition, a weaker regulatory framework or a dilution of the overall level of support from the French government would also be credit negative and could impact the ratings. While unlikely given the stable outlook on the French sovereign, a weakening of France's credit profile could also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864, and European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64685. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nadejda Seu

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

