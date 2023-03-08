Moody's assigns A2 issuer rating to City of Vicksburg, MS; A2 assigned to GOULT bonds

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 issuer rating to the City of Vicksburg, MS. Concurrently, we have assigned an A2 rating to the city's Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2015 (City of Vicksburg, Mississippi Public Improvement General Obligation Bond Project) and Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2018 (Vicksburg, Mississippi Sports Complex General Obligation Bond Project). The bonds have an outstanding par value of approximately $26.9 million.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908040715 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating assignment reflects the City of Vicksburg's moderately sized but growing economy and low resident income. Our view of the economy is also informed by the city's unusually high level of taxpayer concentration. The rating also incorporates the city financial position, which has produced solid though diminishing cash and reserves over the last several years. The stability of the city's credit position will be predicated on management's ability to stem these reductions at levels that are still consistent for the rating.

Our view of Vicksburg's credit profile will also be driven by the city's ability to produce financial reporting on a timely basis. The fiscal 2021 audit was not available within one year of the close of the fiscal year, in part because of disruption resulting from a cyber attack. Moody's withdrew the city's ratings for lack of sufficient information in November 2022. The city has since adopted a cyber security policy aimed at hardening the city's technology systems. The city currently anticipates that its fiscal 2022 audit will be available on June 30, 2023, or nine months after the end of the previous fiscal year.

The issuer rating also captures the city's typical long-term liabilities and fixed costs. We anticipate that the city will retain these characteristics over the long-term. As this is an initial rating, governance is material consideration to the credit rating actions announced and described above.

The A2 rating on the GOULT bonds is the same as the issuer rating, which reflects the GOULT bonds being full faith and credit obligations of the city.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant improvement to the resident income

-Material and sustained growth of the city's cash and reserves

-Increased rate of economic expansion

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Inability to produce timely financial reporting

-Further and material reduction of cash and reserves

-Significant increase in long term liabilities leading to burdensome annual fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The City's Special Obligation Bonds are issued by the Mississippi Development Bank and are secured by a pledge of the City Bond. The City Bond is a general obligation of the City, backed by the full faith, credit and ad valorem taxing power of the City. However, debt service on the Series 2018 Bonds is paid for by a 2% special sales tax levied on hotels and restaurants throughout the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

The City of Vicksburg is located in the west central portion of the State and of Warren County, Mississippi, overlooking the Mississippi River and the Yazoo River, 44 miles west of Jackson, the capital city of the State, and midway between New Orleans, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

