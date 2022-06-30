Moody's assigns A2 long-term issuer rating to Clairsienne, outlook remains stable

Paris, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A2 long-term issuer rating and a baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to the French social housing provider Clairsienne. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Prime-1 short-term issuer and Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) ratings. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 long-term issuer rating reflects Clairsienne's stable and predictable cash flows stemming from its core business of social housing lettings within the supportive French institutional framework. The entity also benefits from strong financial management, highlighted by conservative long-term budgeting.

While the rent cut (Réduction de Loyer de Solidarité or RLS) imposed by the French government since 2018 will continue to weigh on operating margins, which will average 11% over the next two years, Clairsienne continues to display stable cash flows which support interest coverage ratios. Its social housing lettings interest coverage (SHLIC) was 0.8x in 2021 and its cash flow volatility interest coverage (CVIC) stood at 4.6x. However, Moody's expects the latter to weaken to a still strong 3.8x on average over the next two years. This is due to an increasing interest burden, which will grow to EUR15 million in 2023 from EUR8 million in 2021, following the Livret A rate hike. Moody's expects social housing lettings interest coverage (SHLIC) to average an adequate 1x over the next two years. These metrics will remain in line with French-rated peers, and support the overall credit rating.

The rating also incorporates Clairsienne's increase in debt levels stemming from its ambitious development plan, funded at around 70% with new debt. Capital expenditure will remain high at around EUR90 million over the next two years, as Clairsienne plans to further retrofit existing units under management and to increase its housing stock to 15,140 units by 2023 up from 14,055 units in 2021. The debt will increase from an already high level of EUR830 million at year-end 2021 to over EUR900 million by 2023. This will represent 70% of assets (measured at-cost) or 7.9x revenue, a relatively high level compared with Moody's rated peers.

However, despite the expected high leverage, Moody's considers the overall risk of the development programme to be moderate due to Clairsienne's good track record over the last 10 years, when it doubled its social housing units. Moreover, Moody's expects French regulatory requirements on energy retrofit programmes to put less pressure on Clairsienne compared to peers, given the high quality and energy efficiency of its housing stock. Clairsienne' strong governance practices, high social demand for housing within its region of operations and strong oversight and regular capital injections from Action Logement Immobilier (ALI, Aa2 stable), further enhances the overall credit quality. While Clairsienne's relatively high indebtedness is a key credit challenge, its debt structure remains sound with over 99% of which is either at fixed rates or indexed on Livret A rates and a smooth amortisation profile.

The Prime-1 short-term ratings reflect Clairsienne's sound liquidity profile. While the liquidity coverage ratio will average 0.6x over the next two years, Clairsienne also benefits from committed long-term funding agreements with highly-rated banks including Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC, Aa2 stable). Moody's also expects the immediately available liquidity to act as a back-up to the issuances under the EUR150 million NeU-CP Programme at any point in time.

The A2 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift to the baa1 BCA reflecting Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the French government.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that Clairsienne's rising debt will be balanced by its stable and predictable cash flows and strong governance practices.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Clairsienne's environmental issuer profile score is neutral to low (E-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks across most categories. As for other social housing providers (SHPs) in France, energy efficiency and decarbonisation more broadly are becoming an increasingly acute priority with a target of all homes obtaining an energy performance certificate (EPC) of D or above by 2034 in France. However, Clairsienne faces relatively lower risk from this exposure as it has a larger share of its stock already at EPC D or above.

Clairsienne's social issuer profile score is moderately negative (S-3) reflecting moderate exposure to risks stemming from socially-driven policy agendas, in addition to the impact of demographic trends on demand. As for other SHPs in France, Clairsienne also has moderate exposure to responsible production with requirements to maintain quality of service with an impact on maintenance costs. Exposure to other social risks is neutral to low.

Clairsienne's G issuer profile score is neutral to low (G-2) reflecting the strong governance practices including multi-year strategies supported by detailed forecasts, conservative liquidity policies and robust risk management. It is also supported by a strong regulatory framework. Clairsienne's financial strategy and risk management has a clear business focus on the low-risk core business of social housing lettings. Risk appetite is well managed and limited by the regulation. Financial policies and procedures are conservative, budgeting prudent and internal controls effective.

Clairsienne's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks, moderate exposure to social risks and a strong governance profile, also benefitting from a strong regulatory framework and French government support to ensure decarbonisation plans are properly funded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A combination of the following could exert upward pressure on the A2 rating: (1) a significantly slower debt accumulation than anticipated and (2) an improvement in the operating efficiency as captured by the operating margin.

Prime-1 is Moody's highest short-term rating.

The ratings would come under negative pressure due to one or a combination of the following: (1) a greater than currently projected increase in the debt burden; (2) a sustained trend of worsening operating performance; and/or (3) decreasing debt affordability as expressed by a decline in the interest coverage metrics. In addition, a weaker regulatory framework or a dilution of the overall level of support from the French government would also be credit negative and could impact the ratings. While unlikely given the stable outlook on the French sovereign, a weakening of France's credit profile could also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

