Moody's assigns A2 rating to ADM's new notes; stable outlook

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns
A2 rating to Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's ("ADM's")
senior unsecured notes due 2032 ("Green Bonds"). Proceeds
of the debt will be used to fund eligible projects pursuant to their Sustainable
Financing Framework. The outlook is stable.
"This is ADM's first green bond and proceeds will be used
to fund eligible environmental and social projects according to the company's
established framework," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice
President and lead analyst on ADM.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 ratings on ADM's unsecured debt reflect the relatively conservative
financial policies (as measured by net working capital to balance sheet
debt), strong and diversified liquidity, stable earnings profile,
established global market position in agricultural commodities,
and substantial geographic and operational diversity. The ratings
are tempered by low margins compared to A-rated industrial peers
and weaker returns on invested capital over the cycle. ADM's
likelihood of additional acquisitions and capital investments to fund
strategic growth initiatives and reduced financial flexibility due to
the relatively large dividend also temper the rating.
ADM's Green Bonds will be used to fund eligible environmental and
social projects consistent with the guidelines established by the International
Capital Market Association. ADM will also be publishing an annual
Sustainable Bond Report detailing the projects that were funded and their
resulting impact. ADM will also engage an independent external
auditor to review their bond report.
ADM had a record year in 2021 with EBITDA of over $4 billion due
to strong demand and higher margins. As a result ADM's leverage
declined to 2.0x despite high agricultural commodity prices that
kept balance sheet debt elevated at nearly $9 billion. Over
most of the cycle and especially when crop prices are low, we expect
net leverage to remain at or below 2.0x and RCF/Net Debt to be
at or above 30%.
The stable outlook assumes that metrics will improve to levels that are
commensurate with the rating by the end of 2021, and that the company
will avoid any discretionary increases in balance sheet debt until metrics
consistently remain at more appropriate levels for the rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade is unlikely at the present time as credit metrics are consistent
with the A2 rating. However, Moody's could consider
a change in the rating if management commits to a more conservative financial
policy that allows Net Debt/EBITDA to remain below 1.3x,
FFO/Net Debt to remain above 60%, and RCF/Net Debt to remain
above 50%.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if net leverage remains sustained
above 2.0x, FFO/Net Debt remains below 35%,
and RCF/Net Debt remains below 30%. It is expected that
credit metrics will be weaker than these levels periodically when crop
prices are unusually high or when market or environmental conditions have
an unusual impact on the supply or demand for crops, but leverage
is not expected to be above 2.5x for more than two quarters.
A large debt-financed acquisition, share buy-back
program, or a material increase in dividends could also have negative
rating implications.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental concerns are modest for ADM and other agricultural commodity
trading companies. The company did not report any environmental
liabilities as of June 30, 2021. Although regulatory changes
could impact trading or processing operations, we don't expect these
costs to have a material impact on ADM's business.
Social risks are rising for trading companies but are still modest relative
to most other industries. Sustainable sourcing and traceability
of crops are becoming bigger issues for agricultural trading companies
as non-governmental organizations ("NGOs") become more
vocal and these issues become a higher profile consideration for consumers
in developed countries. For example, increasing issues related
to crop tracing (ensuring that crops were not sourced from farms or plantations
that have been created by deforestation or other non-sustainable
practices and that farmers in developing countries are receiving a livable
wage for the crops they produce) have made agricultural trading companies,
including ADM, more subject to public scrutiny. Furthermore,
potential negative publicity caused by product liability, food safety,
and occupational health and safety problems could potentially hurt the
company's reputation. ADM is subject to scrutiny related to food
safety and sustainability, which may adversely affect its businesses.
As a large public company on the NYSE, ADM has relatively low governance
risk. Additionally, it benefits from an independent board
and consistent financial policies. Management's public commitment
to a strong investment grade rating generates an overall governance risk
that is well below average
The principal methodology used in this rating was Trading Companies published
in June 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_190422.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Chicago, IL based Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
is a global leader in agribusiness engaged in acquiring, storing,
transporting, merchandising, and processing agricultural commodities
in over 190 countries. The company also has a growing human and
animal nutrition business that is expected to be the primary driver of
future growth. ADM operates through four business segments:
Ag Services & Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition,
and Other, which is primarily financial services. ADM has
revenues of over $60 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Rogers
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653