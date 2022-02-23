Moody's assigns A2 rating to ADM's new notes; stable outlook

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns A2 rating to Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's ("ADM's") senior unsecured notes due 2032 ("Green Bonds"). Proceeds of the debt will be used to fund eligible projects pursuant to their Sustainable Financing Framework. The outlook is stable.

"This is ADM's first green bond and proceeds will be used to fund eligible environmental and social projects according to the company's established framework," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President and lead analyst on ADM.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 ratings on ADM's unsecured debt reflect the relatively conservative financial policies (as measured by net working capital to balance sheet debt), strong and diversified liquidity, stable earnings profile, established global market position in agricultural commodities, and substantial geographic and operational diversity. The ratings are tempered by low margins compared to A-rated industrial peers and weaker returns on invested capital over the cycle. ADM's likelihood of additional acquisitions and capital investments to fund strategic growth initiatives and reduced financial flexibility due to the relatively large dividend also temper the rating.

ADM's Green Bonds will be used to fund eligible environmental and social projects consistent with the guidelines established by the International Capital Market Association. ADM will also be publishing an annual Sustainable Bond Report detailing the projects that were funded and their resulting impact. ADM will also engage an independent external auditor to review their bond report.

ADM had a record year in 2021 with EBITDA of over $4 billion due to strong demand and higher margins. As a result ADM's leverage declined to 2.0x despite high agricultural commodity prices that kept balance sheet debt elevated at nearly $9 billion. Over most of the cycle and especially when crop prices are low, we expect net leverage to remain at or below 2.0x and RCF/Net Debt to be at or above 30%.

The stable outlook assumes that metrics will improve to levels that are commensurate with the rating by the end of 2021, and that the company will avoid any discretionary increases in balance sheet debt until metrics consistently remain at more appropriate levels for the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely at the present time as credit metrics are consistent with the A2 rating. However, Moody's could consider a change in the rating if management commits to a more conservative financial policy that allows Net Debt/EBITDA to remain below 1.3x, FFO/Net Debt to remain above 60%, and RCF/Net Debt to remain above 50%.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if net leverage remains sustained above 2.0x, FFO/Net Debt remains below 35%, and RCF/Net Debt remains below 30%. It is expected that credit metrics will be weaker than these levels periodically when crop prices are unusually high or when market or environmental conditions have an unusual impact on the supply or demand for crops, but leverage is not expected to be above 2.5x for more than two quarters. A large debt-financed acquisition, share buy-back program, or a material increase in dividends could also have negative rating implications.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental concerns are modest for ADM and other agricultural commodity trading companies. The company did not report any environmental liabilities as of June 30, 2021. Although regulatory changes could impact trading or processing operations, we don't expect these costs to have a material impact on ADM's business.

Social risks are rising for trading companies but are still modest relative to most other industries. Sustainable sourcing and traceability of crops are becoming bigger issues for agricultural trading companies as non-governmental organizations ("NGOs") become more vocal and these issues become a higher profile consideration for consumers in developed countries. For example, increasing issues related to crop tracing (ensuring that crops were not sourced from farms or plantations that have been created by deforestation or other non-sustainable practices and that farmers in developing countries are receiving a livable wage for the crops they produce) have made agricultural trading companies, including ADM, more subject to public scrutiny. Furthermore, potential negative publicity caused by product liability, food safety, and occupational health and safety problems could potentially hurt the company's reputation. ADM is subject to scrutiny related to food safety and sustainability, which may adversely affect its businesses.

As a large public company on the NYSE, ADM has relatively low governance risk. Additionally, it benefits from an independent board and consistent financial policies. Management's public commitment to a strong investment grade rating generates an overall governance risk that is well below average

The principal methodology used in this rating was Trading Companies published in June 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_190422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Chicago, IL based Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a global leader in agribusiness engaged in acquiring, storing, transporting, merchandising, and processing agricultural commodities in over 190 countries. The company also has a growing human and animal nutrition business that is expected to be the primary driver of future growth. ADM operates through four business segments: Ag Services & Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other, which is primarily financial services. ADM has revenues of over $60 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Rogers

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

