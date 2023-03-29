Moody's assigns A2 rating to ADM's new notes; stable outlook

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned A2 rating to Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's ("ADM's") senior unsecured notes due 2033. Proceeds of the debt will be used for general corporate purposes, which will include the repayment of commercial paper borrowings. The outlook is stable.

"ADM is accessing the market as crop prices will remain elevated in 2023 along with working capital, and they have over $600 million of Euro notes maturing in June," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 ratings on ADM's unsecured debt reflect the relatively conservative financial policies (as measured by net working capital to balance sheet debt), strong and diversified liquidity, stable earnings profile, established global market position in agricultural commodities, and substantial geographic and operational diversity. The ratings are tempered by low margins compared to A-rated industrial peers, weaker returns on invested capital over the cycle and reduced financial flexibility due to the relatively large dividend. The rating factors in the likelihood of additional acquisitions and capital investments to fund strategic growth initiatives.

ADM had a record year in 2022 with Moody's adjusted EBITDA of over $7 billion due to strong demand and higher margins. As a result, ADM's Moody's adjusted leverage declined to 1.3x despite high agricultural commodity prices that kept balance sheet adjusted debt elevated at around $10 billion. Over most of the cycle, Moody's expects ADM's net leverage to remain at or below 2.0x and RCF/Net Debt to be at or above 30%.

The stable outlook assumes that ADM will have another strong year of financial performance and that metrics will remain much stronger than normal with EBITDA remaining above $5 billion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could consider an upgrade to the rating if management commits to a more conservative financial policy that allows Net Debt/EBITDA to remain below 1.3x, FFO/Net Debt to remain above 60%, and RCF/Net Debt to remain above 50%.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if net leverage remains sustained above 2.0x, FFO/Net Debt remains below 35%, and RCF/Net Debt remains below 30%. It is expected that credit metrics will be weaker than these levels periodically when crop prices are unusually high or when market or environmental conditions have an unusual impact on the supply or demand for crops, but leverage is not expected to be above 2.5x for more than two quarters.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ADM's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2). This reflects Moody's assessment that ESG attributes are considered to have a minimal impact on ADM's rating. ADM has moderately negative environmental risks (E-3) related to carbon transition due to the company's reliance on crude oil based fuels to transport crops from farms to its customers. ADM also has moderately negative social risk (S-3) primarily related to responsible production, human capital and demographic and societal trends. ADM's social risks stem from the complex nature of its logistics operations, the highly skilled nature of many of its activities including trading, logistics and risk management, and the increased demands for traceability of crops from the farm to its customers and the use of sustainable farming methods. These risks are somewhat offset by neutral-to-low governance risk (G-2) including its conservative financial policies and limited amount balance sheet relative to its assets.

Chicago, IL based Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a global leader in agribusiness engaged in acquiring, storing, transporting, merchandising, and processing agricultural commodities in over 190 countries. The company also has a growing human and animal nutrition business that is expected to be the primary driver of future growth. ADM operates through four business segments: Ag Services & Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other, which is primarily financial services. ADM has revenues between $60-100 billion depending on crop prices.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Trading Companies published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389871. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Rogers

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

