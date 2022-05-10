Moody's assigns A2 rating to ASML's new green bond offering

Frankfurt am Main, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a A2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed issue of Euro-denominated notes of ASML Holding N.V.'s (ASML, A2 stable). The existing A2 senior unsecured ratings are not affected by this rating action. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The net proceeds of the note issuance will be used to finance or refinance commercial real estate projects in line with the company's green bond framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed note issuance will not affect the pro forma gross leverage measured as Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA as ASML has repaid a ?500 million bond in April 2022 and considering that ASML is currently solidly positioned in the A2 rating category. The stable outlook on ASML's A2 rating reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its strong market position, consistent product road map execution (including high NA) and financial discipline through industry cycles.

The rating positively reflects ASML's dominant position in the market for semiconductor lithography equipment and our expectation that ASML will continue to perform better than the overall wafer fabrication equipment market, as the industry adopts new leading-edge nodes with increased lithography intensity.

Moody's expects ASML to maintain its strong profitability, with EBITDA margins (Moody's-adjusted) well above 30%. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected in the range of 1.0-1.5x in our base case and remain well within the required guidance for the A2 rating category. Free cash flow is likely to decline moderately, but will still be strong at ?2.1 billion. Additionally, the company has high flexibility in the execution of its share buyback program to support liquidity, if needed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure may arise over time because of ASML's sustained strong performance beyond the recently strong business cycle. We would also expect a further diversification of the company's product range and customer base, and an increase in its recurring revenue while maintaining its strong financial profile.

A negative rating action is likely if a relaxation of ASML's financial policy, successive quarterly significant negative FCF (including dividend payments and shareholder buybacks) or both lead to a reduction in cash balances to below ?2.0 billion or a deterioration in its Moody's adjusted gross leverage sustainably in excess of 1.5x (after factoring in adjustment). Evidence that the company is losing market share, for instance, as a result of emerging alternative technologies, may also exert downward pressure on its rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is the world's leading provider of lithography systems used in the semiconductor industry in terms of revenue. The company manufactures complex machines that are not only critical to the leading-edge production of integrated circuits but also used for the production of the more matured notes.

