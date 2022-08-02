Moody's assigns A2 rating to Canadian National Railway's new notes

Toronto, August 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned an A2 rating to Canadian National Railway Company's (CN) proposed new $1 billion of senior unsecured notes to be spilt into two tranches of 10-year and 30-year notes. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the redemption and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness and share repurchases. CN's existing ratings are unchanged, including the A2 senior unsecured note rating, and the P-1 short-term rating. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CN benefits from: (1) the company's long track record of low financial leverage (usually adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2x or less); (2) robust cash flow metrics (adjusted funds from operations to debt of over 40%) and the financial flexibility of free cash flow; usually CAD1 billion to CAD1.5 billion; (3) its well-positioned railway network with diverse product category exposure; and (4) its ability to support price increases.

CN is constrained by: (1) the decline in its credit metrics in more recent periods, with its previous best-in-class operating margin now average for the industry; (2) the uncertainty of the company's longer term financial policies with the company currently reviewing its shareholder return and capital structure targets; (3) total shareholder distributions, including share buybacks in the range of CAD5 billion targeted for 2022 that will be well above free cash flow; (4) its exposure to economic cyclicality; and (5) foreign exchange exposure arising from its largely US dollar denominated debt compared to a balance of Canadian and US dollar cash flows.

CN has excellent liquidity through to June 2023, with around CAD6.7 billion of sources compared to about CAD2.5 billion of uses, pro forma for new debt issuance. Sources include cash of CAD1.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, full availability under its CAD2.5 billion revolving credit facility (CAD1.25 billion matures in March, 2025 and a CAD1.25 billion matures in March, 2027), full availability on its CAD 1.0 billion credit facility that matures in March 2024 and Moody's estimate of about CAD1.4 billion of free cash flow to June 2023. Uses include about US$1.5 billion of outstanding commercial paper, about CAD500 million of maturing debt to June 2023, and a working cash need that Moody's estimates at CAD150 million. The company also has a CAD450 million dollar committed accounts receivable securitization program (matures Feb 2024) that remains fully available.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for increased leverage or more aggressive financial policies following the conclusion of CN's announced review of its capital structure and financial leverage which they stated will have a view to increase total shareholder distributions. It also reflects the deterioration of CN's operating margin over recent years that management intends to improve, but which is a risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CN's ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects the company will sustain adjusted debt/ EBITDA around 1.5x, funds from operations to debt above 50%, and an adjusted operating margin well above 40%.

CN's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes there will be a shift from the company's historically conservative financial policy. As well the ratings could be downgraded if leverage will be sustained above 2.25x, funds from operations to debt towards 35% or its adjusted operating margin remains around 35%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Canadian National Railway Company ("CN") is Canada's largest railroad, with a transcontinental network covering roughly 19,500 route miles across Canada and through mid-America down to the Gulf of Mexico.

