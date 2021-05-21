Moody's assigns A2 rating to Cargill's new notes; outlook stable

New York, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
A2 rating to Cargill, Incorporated's ("Cargill")
new unsecured notes due 2051. Proceeds from these notes will be
used to pay down existing notes with upcoming maturities and for general
corporate purposes, specifically increased working capital requirements.
The outlook is stable.
"Cargill's debt offering reflects the expected increase in working
capital requirements following the run-up in crop prices and related
commodities in 2020, expected volume increases in 2021, and
the upcoming debt maturities." stated John Rogers, Senior
Vice President at Moody's Investors Service, and lead analyst on
Cargill.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Cargill, Incorporated
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cargill's A2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the size and scope
of its global commodity-oriented businesses and strong liquidity.
Cargill has a long history of operating and trading in volatile commodity
markets and its global scale and extensive sourcing and logistics network
are both key to its strategy. The credit profile is constrained
by earnings volatility, exposure to potentially large changes in
working capital based on volatility in commodity prices, exposure
to basis risk on many derivatives, and the confidence sensitive
nature of the industry (counterparty access and trade credit).
Cargill's vertical integration from key commodities to higher margin downstream
products is viewed as a credit positive over the longer term. Moody's
expects the Cargill's trading/merchandising businesses will become
a smaller proportion of the company's earnings and cash flow over time,
reducing Cargill's exposure to unusually volatile commodity markets.
Furthermore, Moody's anticipates the Cargill will continue
to reduce costs and monetize underperforming businesses, while pursuing
small to mid-sized acquisitions to augment its global footprint
or add complementary businesses to its operations.
Commodity volatility is expected in this industry, and the escalation
of crop prices over the past year have led to increasing monetization
of farm inventories and a sizeable increase in receivables and inventories.
As expected, this has led to stronger financial performance at Cargill
in their second and third quarters of 2021. In light of the current
and expected commodity environment, Moody's anticipates credit
metrics to remain robust through 2021 with Net Debt/EBITDA at near 1.5x
and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt of over 40%.
Cargill has excellent liquidity with roughly $3.7 billion
of available cash and roughly $3.3 billion of committed
revolver availability as of February 28, 2021. This is significant
given the large increase in working capital since the start of fiscal
2021 and that free cash flow was negative by more than $1.6
billion in the first three quarters of fiscal 2021. Cargill has
roughly $970 million of debt maturities between November of 2021
and March 2022.
Cargill's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics
will continue to strongly support its A2 rating despite increased working
capital requirements and debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental concerns are modest for Cargill and other agricultural commodity
trading companies. Cargill has minimal environmental liabilities.
Future regulations could increase transportation and logistics costs but
would impact Cargill and its competitors equally. While other regulatory
changes could impact trading or processing operations, Moody's doesn't
expect these costs to have a material effect on its businesses.
Social risks are higher for trading companies, but still modest
relative to most other industries. Sustainable sourcing and traceability
of crops are becoming bigger issues for agricultural trading companies,
and a more important consideration for consumers worldwide. Other
issues like deforestation, loss of biodiversity and sustainable
farmer income in developing countries are also rising social concerns
globally. Cargill has invested in programs to address sustainability,
traceability, biodiversity and farmer incomes in developing countries
to offset these concerns. Additionally, as one of the largest
private companies, Cargill has below average governance risk due
to its independent board and a small percentage of insiders on the board.
Cargill is based in Wayzata, MN, and is engaged in the marketing
and processing of agricultural and industrial commodities and financial
services. It operates in 70 countries, markets its products
globally, and is the largest privately held company in the US.
It has four business segments: Animal Nutrition & Protein,
Origination & Processing, Food Ingredients & Applications,
and Industrial & Financial Services. Cargill is diversified
by operational and marketing geography, commodity markets,
and services. Cargill has revenues of over $100 billion
per year, one of the largest companies by revenues in the US.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Trading Companies published
in June 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_190422.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
