Moody's assigns A2 rating to Dalton (City of) GA Combined Utility Enterprise's Combined Utilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2020; outlook is stable

Approximately $86.5 million of debt securities affected

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Dalton (City of) GA Combined Utility Enterprise's (Dalton Utilities) proposed $86.5 million of Combined Utilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2020. The Series 2020 bonds are pari passu with about $62.5 million of Dalton's Series 2017 revenue bonds outstanding as of October 21, 2020, also rated A2. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating reflects the utility's monopoly position in a stable service area economy, strong financial metrics, diverse generation mix and the cash funding of the construction of its 1.6% ownership in the Vogtle Nuclear Units 3 and 4 (Vogtle 3&4), which has helped the utility to maintain a low debt ratio. The utility serves the relatively small city of Dalton, GA (Aa2 stable) and has unregulated rate setting ability that has also helped to produce strong historical financial results. While the utility's rate setting is self-regulated and its conservative pay-as-you-go approach to financing its share of the Vogtle 3&4 is credit positive, the rating is somewhat constrained primarily by its concentrated exposure to the flooring and carpet manufacturing industrial base and the challenges facing the completion of Vogtle 3&4 project which is well over budget and substantially delayed.

In April 2020, Georgia Power Company (GPC: Baa1 stable) announced a workforce reduction of approximately 20% at Vogtle 3&4 intended to mitigate challenges with labor productivity at the construction site that were exacerbated by the coronavirus. The workforce reduction allows for increased social distancing among workers and facilitates compliance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These actions have increased the estimated overall costs by $33-$66 million for the entire Vogtle 3&4 project, resulting in an estimated incremental cost for Dalton Utilities that ranges from $400,000 to $750,000. The project is expected to hit the current target dates of November 2021 for Unit 3 and November 2022 for Unit 4, but potential delays remain possible. While we view the cash funding of Vogtle 3&4 as credit positive, the utility's liquidity has decreased over the last three years, declining to 85 days cash on hand in 2019 from 184 days in 2017.

The utility currently has one series of debt outstanding from the Series 2017 Bonds and with the proposed $86.5 million in additional debt, the utility's debt outstanding will more than double to $149 million from $62.6 million. While the additional debt will increase the Moody's adjusted debt ratio to closer to 18-20% from 11% at the end of fiscal 2019, the adjusted debt ratio remains well below the 2018 median of 47.1% for Moody's rated public power peers. Not surprisingly, debt service will increase in in the coming years causing the utility's fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) ratio to decline from historical levels to a still strong level prospectively. In the last two years, the utility has recorded FOCC ratios of 13.22x and 25.85x in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Debt service in fiscal 2019 totaled over $5 million but is expected to reach $7.7 million in fiscal 2021, and $11 million by FY 2022 and beyond. As a result the utility's FOCC is expected to decline to around 6.2x in 2022 and beyond. Since the debt service will only partially increase in FY 2021 by around $2.6 million, the FOCC is expected to be over 13x in FY 2020 and nearly 9.0x in FY 2021. While lower than historical levels, Dalton Utilities' FOCC is expected to remain quite strong owing to the utility's low leverage. The utility does expect to see increases in purchased costs in fiscal 2021 as market prices are expected to increase, but that will be mitigated by a subsequent increase in revenue as the utility's retail rates are based on market prices. The driver for this increase in market prices is the forecasted Cal 2021 natural gas price expected to be about $.75/dth greater than the forecasted average costs at the end of 2020.

The proposed issuance helps fund the utility's capital improvement plan of approximately $332.4 million between 2021-2025. Of that amount, the utility intends to fund $113.25 million (34%) with debt that includes the $100 million in proceeds from the Series 2020 bond offering and $13.25 million from the Series 2017 issuance. The remaining $219.14 million is expected to be funded with internal cash flow generated from the utility system revenues. The utility's capital improvement program covers various parts of the utility's combined system, including improvements to the electric generation, transmission and distribution components of the system. The utility expects to implement water and sewer increases in FY 2021 and FY 2022, along with a rate increase for the natural gas system in 2021 due to expected increases in fixed pipeline fees and O&M maintenance expense.

The coronavirus has not had a substantial impact on the operations of the utility and the moratorium on disconnects ended in July. While consumption in industrial and commercials classes were slightly down from March through June, the utility has started to see consumption levels return to pre-coronavirus levels. The utility has seen a decrease in revenue of 6.76% during the first eight months of 2020 compared to 2019, but that has been mitigated by a decrease in operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, of 7.2%.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the utility will continue to produce solid financial metrics due to its monopoly position with self-regulated rate setting ability, a minimal impact from the coronavirus related crisis, as well as the expectation of continued progress towards the on time completion of Vogtle 3&4, with limited incremental cost increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Vogtle 3&4 reaches operation while the utility continues to maintain a sound financial position

-Improved days liquidity on hand on a sustained basis net of utility cost pressures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Measurable consistent decline in liquidity

-Significant contraction in the concentrated customer base and deterioration of financial position

-Significant further increase in costs or schedule delay associated with Vogtle 3&4 construction

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 Bonds will be secured by net revenues of the combined utility system. The bonds also include solid legal security provisions including a rate covenant to produce net revenues of 1.20x the annual debt service requirement and an additional bonds test of 1.20x for a period of 12 consecutive months out of the 18 months preceding the authorization of additional bonds. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve, but that is mostly mitigated by the utility's strong coverage metrics and a security provision that requires the utility to make deposits to the Debt Service Fund on a monthly basis.

The security provisions also include a General Fund transfer restriction to the greater of 5% of annual gross revenues or $10,500,000.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2020 Bonds will be used to pay the costs of making renovations, additions, extension and expansions to the City's electric generation, transmission and distribution facilities and other facilities of the System, and towards the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Dalton Utilities provides potable water, electrical, natural gas and wastewater treatment services to the City of Dalton and portions of Whitfield, Murray, Gordon, Catoosa and Floyd counties in northwestern Georgia.

The combined system is unregulated by the state's regulatory board, and the Dalton Board of Water, Light and Sinking Fund Commissioners establishes retail rates. The City reports the activity of Dalton Utilities in the Water, Light, and Sinking Fund Commission ("WLSF Commission") fund. The Board consists of five members appointed by the City Council.

Beginning in 1999, Dalton Utilities branched into telecommunications with broadband services to large industrial/commercial customers. In 2003, Dalton Utilities launched its OptiLink family of services and now provides broadband, cable tv, telephone and internet services to area residents and businesses. Dalton Utilities serves approximately 74,000 customers and employs over 300 area residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

