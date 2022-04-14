Moody's assigns A2 rating to FUJIFILM's domestic notes

JPY120 billion of new debt securities Rated

Tokyo, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned an A2 senior unsecured rating to FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation's (FUJIFILM Holdings) domestic notes. The outlook is stable.

These notes are takedowns from the company's domestic shelf registration of JPY300 billion, effective 9 March 2022. Moody's has assigned a (P)A2 rating to the shelf registration.

The specific rated notes are as follows:

- JPY40 billion senior unsecured notes due 2025

- JPY40 billion senior unsecured notes due 2027

- JPY20 billion senior unsecured notes due 2029

- JPY20 billion senior unsecured notes due 2032

FUJIFILM Holdings intends to use the proceeds for refinancing eligible projects such as investments in the biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing business (bio CDMO), in accordance with the company's Social Bond Framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

FUJIFILM Holdings' A2 rating is supported by the company's improving business mix from successful growth in its healthcare segment. This improving mix is an extension of the company's long track record of repositioning the portfolio in response to shifts and disruptive changes in end-market demand. In addition, the company's strong cash flow will help control its debt and leverage even as it increases capital spending for the healthcare business. At the same time, the rating incorporates a sector-wide secular decline in demand for the copier and printer business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FUJIFILM Holdings will continue improving its business mix and maintain profitability in key businesses, while adhering to a disciplined financial policy over the next 12-18 months. The outlook is also based on Moody's assumption that FUJIFILM Holdings will continue original equipment sales to Xerox Holdings Corporation (Ba2 stable) without material reduction in revenue from this arrangement over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade FUJIFILM Holdings' rating if the company strengthens its competitive position in its healthcare business while maintaining financial discipline in its investments, and successfully contends with the challenges in its copier and printer business and protects its profitability. An upgrade would also require FUJIFILM Holdings to improve its key credit metrics, such that its EBITA margin increases to above 12% and its debt/EBITDA falls below 1.5x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade FUJIFILM Holdings' rating if the company fails to maintain its profitability as a result of intensifying competition, or if the secular decline in demand in the copier and printer business accelerates. Increasing business risk from its relationship with Xerox, or a shift toward an aggressive financial policy, could also pose downgrade pressure. Metrics that could lead to a downgrade include FUJIFILM Holdings' EBITA margin falling below 8% or debt/EBITDA rising above 2.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing (Japanese) published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288137. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a holding company with two principal operating subsidiaries, FUJIFILM Corporation and FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

