Moody's assigns A2 rating to Henan Railway's proposed USD bonds

Hong Kong, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a senior unsecured rating
of A2 to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Henan Railway Construction
& Investment Group Co., Ltd. (A2 stable).
Henan Railway will use the proceeds to finance and refinance its railroad
construction project and replenish its working capital for eligible green
projects in accordance with the company's green finance framework.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Henan Railway's A2 issuer rating is based on (1) the Henan government's
capacity to support (GCS) score of a2, and (2) Moody's assessment
of how the company's characteristics affect the Henan government's propensity
to support, resulting in no downward adjustment.
Moody's assessment of Henan's GCS score reflects (1) Henan's status
as a province in China (A1 stable) with direct reporting lines to the
central government; (2) its modest level of development, smaller
debt burdens than other provinces and operating deficits; and (3)
moderate state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities and banking risks.
Henan Railway's A2 rating also reflects the Henan government's propensity
to support the company, given (1) the Henan government's 100%
ownership of the company; (2) the company's strategic role in investing
and owning the province's railway projects; (3) its track record
of receiving subsidies and capital injections from the Henan government,
which totaled RMB20.6 billion in 2018-20; and (4) its
strong access to funding.
Henan Railway is highly strategically important to the Henan government,
given its role in providing rail transport. National rail expansion
is a high priority under China's long-term development plan,
and Henan is located along key interconnecting rail lines. By the
end of 2020, Henan Railway had invested in 23 rail projects with
3,716 kilometers of rail lines in Henan.
Nevertheless, the company's credit strengths are constrained
by its debt growth to support its massive investment programs.
The rating also considers the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
Henan Railway's exposure to environmental risks is low, reflecting
the important role that passenger transport plays in reducing carbon emissions.
The company's invested projects could expose it to environmental
risks during the construction phase. Still, the feasibility
and environmental studies it had conducted before construction should
identify and mitigate the associated risks.
Henan Railway bears high social risks as it is required to invest and
own essential public infrastructure. Demographic changes,
public awareness and social priorities shape the government's targets
for Henan Railway and could affect the provincial government's propensity
to support the company.
Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Henan Railway
is subject to oversight by the Henan government and has to meet several
reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role
and status as a government-owned entity. In particular,
the rating considers Henan Railway's governance oversight by the Henan
government through the company's investments in national rail projects.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Henan Railway's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's
sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Henan government's
GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's assumption that
the Henan government's control and oversight of the company will remain
largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded
and Henan's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant
strengthening in Henan's economic or financial profile or its ability
to coordinate timely support.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is
downgraded or Henan's GCS score weakens, which could arise from
a significant weakening in Henan's economic or financial strength or its
ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's
policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing
financial support to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs);
or (3) Henan Railway's characteristics change in a way that weakens the
Henan government's propensity to support, such as:
- Its core businesses undergo material changes, including
a substantial expansion into commercial activities that result in substantial
losses or at the cost of public services
- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding
rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost
financing, including through non-standard channels
- Its loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external
parties materially increase
- It is used to support and bail out other entities, resulting
in a deterioration of its financial strength and business profile
The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing
Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 2009, Henan Railway is 100%-owned by
the Henan government. The company reported total assets of RMB73
billion and a total revenue of RMB555 million for 2020.
Henan Railway is the sole entity responsible for railway project investment
and construction in the Henan province on behalf of the Henan provincial
government. Apart from railway investment, the company also
engages in primary land development, property development,
transportation, and equipment rental services.
The local market analyst for this rating is Yan Li, +86 (106)
319-6572.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
