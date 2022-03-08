Moody's assigns A2 rating to Henan Railway's proposed USD bonds

Hong Kong, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a senior unsecured rating of A2 to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Henan Railway Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. (A2 stable).

Henan Railway will use the proceeds to finance and refinance its railroad construction project and replenish its working capital for eligible green projects in accordance with the company's green finance framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Henan Railway's A2 issuer rating is based on (1) the Henan government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Henan government's propensity to support, resulting in no downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Henan's GCS score reflects (1) Henan's status as a province in China (A1 stable) with direct reporting lines to the central government; (2) its modest level of development, smaller debt burdens than other provinces and operating deficits; and (3) moderate state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities and banking risks.

Henan Railway's A2 rating also reflects the Henan government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the Henan government's 100% ownership of the company; (2) the company's strategic role in investing and owning the province's railway projects; (3) its track record of receiving subsidies and capital injections from the Henan government, which totaled RMB20.6 billion in 2018-20; and (4) its strong access to funding.

Henan Railway is highly strategically important to the Henan government, given its role in providing rail transport. National rail expansion is a high priority under China's long-term development plan, and Henan is located along key interconnecting rail lines. By the end of 2020, Henan Railway had invested in 23 rail projects with 3,716 kilometers of rail lines in Henan.

Nevertheless, the company's credit strengths are constrained by its debt growth to support its massive investment programs.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Henan Railway's exposure to environmental risks is low, reflecting the important role that passenger transport plays in reducing carbon emissions. The company's invested projects could expose it to environmental risks during the construction phase. Still, the feasibility and environmental studies it had conducted before construction should identify and mitigate the associated risks.

Henan Railway bears high social risks as it is required to invest and own essential public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the government's targets for Henan Railway and could affect the provincial government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Henan Railway is subject to oversight by the Henan government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity. In particular, the rating considers Henan Railway's governance oversight by the Henan government through the company's investments in national rail projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Henan Railway's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Henan government's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's assumption that the Henan government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded and Henan's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Henan's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Henan's GCS score weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Henan's economic or financial strength or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs); or (3) Henan Railway's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Henan government's propensity to support, such as:

- Its core businesses undergo material changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that result in substantial losses or at the cost of public services

- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard channels

- Its loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties materially increase

- It is used to support and bail out other entities, resulting in a deterioration of its financial strength and business profile

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2009, Henan Railway is 100%-owned by the Henan government. The company reported total assets of RMB73 billion and a total revenue of RMB555 million for 2020.

Henan Railway is the sole entity responsible for railway project investment and construction in the Henan province on behalf of the Henan provincial government. Apart from railway investment, the company also engages in primary land development, property development, transportation, and equipment rental services.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

