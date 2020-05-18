Moody's assigns A2 rating to Hongkong Land's USD MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by The Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands) Company Limited under its USD5.0 billion Medium-Term Note Program, rated (P)A2.

The Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands) Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hongkong Land Company, Limited (HKLC, A2 stable), which in turn is wholly-owned by Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLH, A3 stable) (collectively, the Group).

The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HKLC.

The outlook is stable.

The proceeds of the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The A2 rating reflects the group's strong franchise, long operating history, and quality investment properties with high occupancy rates in prime Asian locations. These factors support its stable rental income through the economic cycles," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

On the other hand, these strengths are partly tempered by (1) HKLH's weakened financial metrics and increased execution risks as a result of the acquisition of the West Bund of Shanghai project, and (2) its geographic concentration in Hong Kong and the relatively high business risk for its residential development activities.

Moody's expects part of the proceeds will be used for the group's general working capital purposes and to refinance existing debt. Moody's expects HKLH's adjusted net debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest to weaken to around 5.5x-5.7x and 4.0x-5.0x over the next 12-18 months, from 2.2x and 8.6x in 2019, assuming that the group retains full ownership of the Shanghai commercial land site it purchased for approximately USD4.4 billion in February 2020.

These forecast ratios remain appropriate for an A3 rating level, although they leave limited headroom against the downgrade thresholds.

The projected credit metrics also reflect conservative rental assumptions for HKLH's Hong Kong Central portfolio in 2020, given the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the lingering effects from the ongoing protests in the territory.

Moody's estimates that HKLH's large cash holdings, committed facilities and annual operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover the its short-term debt and outstanding land premium obligations over the next 12 months.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings factor in HKLH's ownership concentration in Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited. This factor is balanced by (1) HKLH's maintenance of a healthy financial profile through the economic cycles; and (2) the fact that HKLH's board is represented mainly by non-executive directors and independent non-executive directors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HKLH will manage its expansion strategy prudently and take measures to improve debt leverage if necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings pressure could emerge if earnings and diversification from HKLH's investment property business increase meaningfully, and the company's financial leverage improves. The improvement in financial leverage would have to be evidenced by (1) underlying profit from commercial properties covering 6.5x-7.0x or more of its gross interest on a sustained basis, and (2) adjusted net debt/EBITDA staying below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if HKLH engages in additional material debt-funded investments, which could impair the Group's financial profile, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.0x or adjusted EBITDA/interest falls below 5.0x, both on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/REITs-and-Other-Commercial-Real-Estate-Firms--PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1889 and listed in London, Singapore and Bermuda, Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLH) is a leading Asian property investment, management and development group. The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sqm of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. HKLH is 50% owned by the major conglomerate, Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (A1 stable).

The Hongkong Land Company, Limited (HKLC), incorporated in Hong Kong, is a wholly owned subsidiary of HKLH, and a private company. HKLC is the key subsidiary of HKLH, directly holding the Group's Hong Kong investment property portfolio assets.

