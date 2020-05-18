Moody's assigns A2 rating to Hongkong Land's USD MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the proposed USD
senior unsecured notes to be issued by The Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman
Islands) Company Limited under its USD5.0 billion Medium-Term
Note Program, rated (P)A2.
The Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands) Company Limited is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of The Hongkong Land Company, Limited (HKLC, A2
stable), which in turn is wholly-owned by Hongkong Land Holdings
Limited (HKLH, A3 stable) (collectively, the Group).
The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HKLC.
The outlook is stable.
The proceeds of the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The A2 rating reflects the group's strong franchise, long operating
history, and quality investment properties with high occupancy rates
in prime Asian locations. These factors support its stable rental
income through the economic cycles," says Stephanie Lau,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
On the other hand, these strengths are partly tempered by (1) HKLH's
weakened financial metrics and increased execution risks as a result of
the acquisition of the West Bund of Shanghai project, and (2) its
geographic concentration in Hong Kong and the relatively high business
risk for its residential development activities.
Moody's expects part of the proceeds will be used for the group's
general working capital purposes and to refinance existing debt.
Moody's expects HKLH's adjusted net debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest to
weaken to around 5.5x-5.7x and 4.0x-5.0x
over the next 12-18 months, from 2.2x and 8.6x
in 2019, assuming that the group retains full ownership of the Shanghai
commercial land site it purchased for approximately USD4.4 billion
in February 2020.
These forecast ratios remain appropriate for an A3 rating level,
although they leave limited headroom against the downgrade thresholds.
The projected credit metrics also reflect conservative rental assumptions
for HKLH's Hong Kong Central portfolio in 2020, given the impact
of the coronavirus outbreak and the lingering effects from the ongoing
protests in the territory.
Moody's estimates that HKLH's large cash holdings, committed
facilities and annual operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover
the its short-term debt and outstanding land premium obligations
over the next 12 months.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the ratings factor in HKLH's ownership concentration in Jardine Strategic
Holdings Limited. This factor is balanced by (1) HKLH's maintenance
of a healthy financial profile through the economic cycles; and (2)
the fact that HKLH's board is represented mainly by non-executive
directors and independent non-executive directors.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HKLH will manage
its expansion strategy prudently and take measures to improve debt leverage
if necessary.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings pressure could emerge if earnings and diversification from
HKLH's investment property business increase meaningfully, and the
company's financial leverage improves. The improvement in financial
leverage would have to be evidenced by (1) underlying profit from commercial
properties covering 6.5x-7.0x or more of its gross
interest on a sustained basis, and (2) adjusted net debt/EBITDA
staying below 3.0x on a sustained basis.
Downward rating pressure could emerge if HKLH engages in additional material
debt-funded investments, which could impair the Group's financial
profile, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.0x
or adjusted EBITDA/interest falls below 5.0x, both on a sustained
basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/REITs-and-Other-Commercial-Real-Estate-Firms--PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 1889 and listed in London, Singapore and Bermuda,
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLH) is a leading Asian property investment,
management and development group. The Group owns and manages more
than 850,000 sqm of prime office and luxury retail property in key
Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing
and Jakarta. HKLH is 50% owned by the major conglomerate,
Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (A1 stable).
The Hongkong Land Company, Limited (HKLC), incorporated in
Hong Kong, is a wholly owned subsidiary of HKLH, and a private
company. HKLC is the key subsidiary of HKLH, directly holding
the Group's Hong Kong investment property portfolio assets.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Stephanie Lau
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
