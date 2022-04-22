Moody's assigns A2 rating to Jigsaw Funding plc, outlook stable

London, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A2 senior secured debt rating to Jigsaw Funding plc, as well as a stable outlook. Moody's has also affirmed Jigsaw Homes Group Limited's (Jigsaw) A2 long-term issuer rating and a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), and maintained the stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 senior secured debt rating assigned to Jigsaw Funding plc reflects Jigsaw's A2 issuer rating. The proceeds from the proposed sustainability bond of up to GBP350 million issued by Jigsaw Funding plc will be used in accordance with the group's Sustainable Finance Framework which outlines eligible projects including construction of affordable housing and improving the energy efficiency of existing homes.

The affirmation of Jigsaw's A2 issuer rating reflects Jigsaw's strong financial performance, robust financial management and governance and strong liquidity. It also incorporates the anticipated weakening of Jigsaw's debt metrics over the next few years.

Jigsaw has delivered consistently strong financial performance since its merger in April 2018, driven by the high profitability of its core social housing lettings portfolio which had a margin of 41% in FY2021. Its overall operating margin was 37% in FY2021, higher than the A2-rated peer median of 30% in the same year. Moody's expects Jigsaw's operating margin to stay above 30% over the next three years, benefitting from inflation-linked rent increases, conservative budgeting and its continued focus on social housing lettings.

Jigsaw has limited market sales activity, as the housing association develops only shared ownership units, which represent only around 5% of annual turnover. The continued focus on low-risk activities combined with the strong management of spending underpins Jigsaw's strong interest coverage ratios. Jigsaw's cash flow volatility interest coverage (CVIC) reached 2.4x in FY2021, in line with the A2-rated peer median.

The affirmation of Jigsaw's issuer rating also reflects the group's development programme which aims to build 800 units per year, with net capital expenditure to average 43% of turnover over FY2022-2024, from 14% in FY2020. The increase in net capital expenditure also includes retrofitting costs as Jigsaw aims to improve its energy efficiency by reaching Energy Performance Certificate of C on all its dwellings by 2030 and by reaching net-zero carbon for the organization by 2050. Despite the anticipated increase in spending, Jigsaw will maintain strong liquidity coverage thanks to its liquidity policy.

Jigsaw's debt is set to increase significantly in FY2023 to fund Jigsaw's development and retrofitting plans. The increase will weigh on Jigsaw's debt and interest metrics over the next two years, with debt to revenue peaking at 4.7x in FY2023 from 3.6x in FY2021. However, Jigsaw's gearing (debt to assets at cost) remains in line with peers owing to the group's strong balance sheet and ability to secure capital grants. Gearing is anticipated to peak at 51% by FY2025, compared to 50% for the A2-rated peer median the same year. Jigsaw's unencumbered asset position will be low after the bond issuance, a credit challenge for the group.

Jigsaw's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3 was also affirmed. As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related Issuers, the final rating of A2 incorporates Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the United Kingdom government (Aa3 stable).

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOKS

The stable outlook on Jigsaw Funding plc reflects the stable outlook on Jigsaw Housing Group Limited.

The stable outlook on Jigsaw Housing Group Limited reflects a strong financial performance and a risk adverse financial management, despite rising debt.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are material to Jigsaw's credit profile. Although the impact of physical climate risks such as water shortages and flood risk are unlikely to be material to housing associations' (HA) credit profiles as these are managed by government authorities, energy efficiency, and decarbonization more broadly, are increasingly acute priorities for HAs with a target of all homes being at energy performance certificate (EPC) C by 2035 in England. Moody's expects this to require material levels of capital and revenue expenditure which will increase Jigsaw's indebtedness.

Social considerations are also material and include socially-driven policy agendas and demand for social housing which are reflected in Moody's assessment of the operating environment. HAs are also exposed to responsible production risk, as exemplified by the higher health and safety standards, with many HAs planning to increase spending on the quality of their existing stock.

Governance considerations are also material -- Jigsaw has very strong financial management and governance which has kept tight control over financial performance and liquidity levels. Moody's raised the score for financial management, one of two key governance considerations, reflecting Jigsaw's stable strategy with moderate development targets as well as low and well-defined risk appetite underpinned by established golden rules to maintain the entity's financial resilience.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Any change to Jigsaw's issuer rating would result in a corresponding change to the debt rating.

Upward pressure on Jigsaw's rating would result from a reduction in gearing below 40% on a sustained basis, and social housing letting interest coverage (SHLIC) at or above 2.0x on a sustained basis.

One or a combination of the following key factors would result in downward pressure on Jigsaw's rating: a material increase in borrowing; increased market sales exposure; or further scaling up of development risk and capital spending. In addition, a weaker regulatory framework or a dilution of the overall level of support from the UK government could strain the rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113602, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

