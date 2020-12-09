Moody's assigns A2 rating to Prince George's County Education & Community Partners, LLC's $476 million senior secured notes; outlook stable

Approximately $476 million of debt securities affected

New York, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned an A2 initial rating to Prince George's County Education & Community Partners, LLC's ("Project Co") $476 million senior secured notes. A stable outlook has been assigned.

Project Co will use the note proceeds to finance a portion of its obligations under a long-term project agreement (PA or Project Agreement) with Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS or "offtaker") to design, build, finance, operate and maintain five new middle schools and one new K-8 school as part of the Alternative Construction Financing Package 1 Schools ("the Project") in the Aaa-rated Prince George's County, Maryland. Once substantial completion is reached, Project Co will receive availability payments from PGCPS during a 30-year operating period to cover operating, maintenance, and lifecycle costs, debt service and equity returns, subject to any deductions for unavailability or performance failures.

Project Co will fully subcontract under the Design-Build Agreement (the "DBA") all required works during construction on a back-to-back basis to Gilbane Building Company ("GBC", "the DB", or "the design-builder"), to design and build the six new schools including demolition and landscaping where required. Similarly, Project Co will fully subcontract under the Services Contract all required works during operations on a back-to-back basis to Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell", A2 stable) for the 30-year operating period.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating reflects the high essentiality of the Project to the offtaker that has taken a methodical approach to developing it, as the Project is the offtaker's first availability payment public-private partnership (PPP). The offtaker has managed much of the social and political risk in the development process as the Project may be the first of many owing to the offtaker's aged facilities that need replacing or upgrading as these schools will be the first new schools built in the county in over a decade. The offtaker prudently utilized a typical North American PPP project agreement with standard risk allocation, supervening events and termination provisions. However, the compensation regime is better than market because it applies to all supervening events, yet the timing and form of this compensation can vary, including the ability to pay termination payments over time rather than all at once. Termination is a remote risk for a project of this nature.

In construction, the rating reflects our expectation that the highly experienced and successful consortium members will deliver the straight-forward and low complexity project within the proposed price and schedule. The consortium includes a highly experienced PPP equity sponsor, a strong operating services provider (Honeywell), and a best in class K-12 designer (Stantec) and constructor (GBC) that have built similar projects together over the years, including many in the region. GBC's long-term local presence incents good subcontractor performance. We expect limited to no construction delays as the schedule is quite achievable at 31 months with each site able to be completed individually to receive partial availability payments rather than requiring all to be completed in order to begin receiving availability payments, which is typical of most PPPs. There is also a standard 12-month longstop date that allows for a very comfortable near 40% delay to the base schedule. The DB is posting enough third-party liquid security to cover delay liquidated damages for a 12-month delay to the longstop date and there is also performance bonding available to fund a DB replacement, further ensuring project completion and balancing the DB's moderate below investment grade credit quality.

The rating incorporates our expectation that the Project will have limited to no issues transitioning to the operating phase, especially given Honeywell's extensive experience with the scope of simple building services and their strong track record of near perfect performance on two multiple schools PPP projects in Alberta, Canada. The standard scope of services includes select soft maintenance services, but mostly hard facilities maintenance and lifecycle services of the six schools. There is also a relatively benign performance regime that should result in minimal deductions and reflects a similar regime seen on other projects. Honeywell's strong credit quality backs its guarantee of performance under its contract, ensuring Project Co is made whole if any deductions occur, in addition to providing standard liquid performance security. While the annual debt service coverage ratios are low at 1.16x, given the large amount of debt relative to the small scope of operations, the all cost break even ratios are arguably a better reflection of the Project's strong resiliency with a 27% minimum and 49% average all cost break even ratio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Project will be completed on time and each school will successfully transition into operations with few, if any, deductions to the availability payments.

Factors that could lead to an Upgrade

The Project could be upgraded after steady state operations have been reached with few to no deductions, a good working relationship has been established with the offtaker and financial performance is at least in line with original forecast expectations.

Factors that could lead to a Downgrade

If the Project is materially delayed for unknown reasons, significantly exceeds the original budget or the parties have unresolvable disputes that could lead to a termination of any key project contract or a funding delay by the private placement funders.

Issuer Profile

Prince George's County Education & Community Partners, LLC is a special and single purpose entity formed and owned by funds under management by Fengate Capital Management Ltd. (75%) and Gilbane Development Company (25%) and created under the laws of the State of Delaware for the sole purpose of carrying out the Project.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in this rating were Construction Risk in Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1169983, and Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Medina

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

