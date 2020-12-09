Moody's assigns A2 rating to Prince George's County Education & Community Partners, LLC's $476 million senior secured notes; outlook stable

Approximately $476 million of debt securities affected
New York, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned an A2 initial rating to Prince George's County Education
& Community Partners, LLC's ("Project Co")
$476 million senior secured notes. A stable outlook has
been assigned.
Project Co will use the note proceeds to finance a portion of its obligations
under a long-term project agreement (PA or Project Agreement) with
Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS or "offtaker")
to design, build, finance, operate and maintain five
new middle schools and one new K-8 school as part of the Alternative
Construction Financing Package 1 Schools ("the Project") in
the Aaa-rated Prince George's County, Maryland.
Once substantial completion is reached, Project Co will receive
availability payments from PGCPS during a 30-year operating period
to cover operating, maintenance, and lifecycle costs,
debt service and equity returns, subject to any deductions for unavailability
or performance failures.
Project Co will fully subcontract under the Design-Build Agreement
(the "DBA") all required works during construction on a back-to-back
basis to Gilbane Building Company ("GBC", "the
DB", or "the design-builder"), to
design and build the six new schools including demolition and landscaping
where required. Similarly, Project Co will fully subcontract
under the Services Contract all required works during operations on a
back-to-back basis to Honeywell International Inc.
("Honeywell", A2 stable) for the 30-year operating
period.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 rating reflects the high essentiality of the Project to the offtaker
that has taken a methodical approach to developing it, as the Project
is the offtaker's first availability payment public-private
partnership (PPP). The offtaker has managed much of the social
and political risk in the development process as the Project may be the
first of many owing to the offtaker's aged facilities that need
replacing or upgrading as these schools will be the first new schools
built in the county in over a decade. The offtaker prudently utilized
a typical North American PPP project agreement with standard risk allocation,
supervening events and termination provisions. However, the
compensation regime is better than market because it applies to all supervening
events, yet the timing and form of this compensation can vary,
including the ability to pay termination payments over time rather than
all at once. Termination is a remote risk for a project of this
nature.
In construction, the rating reflects our expectation that the highly
experienced and successful consortium members will deliver the straight-forward
and low complexity project within the proposed price and schedule.
The consortium includes a highly experienced PPP equity sponsor,
a strong operating services provider (Honeywell), and a best in
class K-12 designer (Stantec) and constructor (GBC) that have built
similar projects together over the years, including many in the
region. GBC's long-term local presence incents good
subcontractor performance. We expect limited to no construction
delays as the schedule is quite achievable at 31 months with each site
able to be completed individually to receive partial availability payments
rather than requiring all to be completed in order to begin receiving
availability payments, which is typical of most PPPs. There
is also a standard 12-month longstop date that allows for a very
comfortable near 40% delay to the base schedule. The DB
is posting enough third-party liquid security to cover delay liquidated
damages for a 12-month delay to the longstop date and there is
also performance bonding available to fund a DB replacement, further
ensuring project completion and balancing the DB's moderate below
investment grade credit quality.
The rating incorporates our expectation that the Project will have limited
to no issues transitioning to the operating phase, especially given
Honeywell's extensive experience with the scope of simple building
services and their strong track record of near perfect performance on
two multiple schools PPP projects in Alberta, Canada. The
standard scope of services includes select soft maintenance services,
but mostly hard facilities maintenance and lifecycle services of the six
schools. There is also a relatively benign performance regime that
should result in minimal deductions and reflects a similar regime seen
on other projects. Honeywell's strong credit quality backs
its guarantee of performance under its contract, ensuring Project
Co is made whole if any deductions occur, in addition to providing
standard liquid performance security. While the annual debt service
coverage ratios are low at 1.16x, given the large amount
of debt relative to the small scope of operations, the all cost
break even ratios are arguably a better reflection of the Project's
strong resiliency with a 27% minimum and 49% average all
cost break even ratio.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Rating Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Project will be completed
on time and each school will successfully transition into operations with
few, if any, deductions to the availability payments.
Factors that could lead to an Upgrade
The Project could be upgraded after steady state operations have been
reached with few to no deductions, a good working relationship has
been established with the offtaker and financial performance is at least
in line with original forecast expectations.
Factors that could lead to a Downgrade
If the Project is materially delayed for unknown reasons, significantly
exceeds the original budget or the parties have unresolvable disputes
that could lead to a termination of any key project contract or a funding
delay by the private placement funders.
Issuer Profile
Prince George's County Education & Community Partners,
LLC is a special and single purpose entity formed and owned by funds under
management by Fengate Capital Management Ltd. (75%) and
Gilbane Development Company (25%) and created under the laws of
the State of Delaware for the sole purpose of carrying out the Project.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in this rating were Construction Risk in Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in July
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1169983,
and Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3)
Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Medina
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653