Moody's assigns A2 rating to Qualcomm's proposed debt issuance; outlook stable

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an A2 senior unsecured rating to QUALCOMM Incorporated's (Qualcomm) proposed offering, the proceeds of which will be used to repay at maturity the company's $1.5 billion debt due May 2022 and the excess, if any, for general corporate purposes. The ratings outlook is stable.

Assignments:

...Issuer: QUALCOMM Incorporated

Senior unsecured notes, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Qualcomm's credit profile reflects its leading position in the semiconductor market focused on mobile system-on-a-chip / modems and intellectual property that is foundational to wireless communications. Device makers license Qualcomm's CDMA and OFDMA technology and often, but not always, use its semiconductors. Qualcomm has signed over 150 licensing agreements covering 5G, building the most extensive licensing program in mobile. Qualcomm has now signed multi-year licensing agreements with all major handset original equipment manufacturers, including a multi-year agreement signed with Huawei in July 2020 (that has been extended to its successor, Honor). Moody's expects Qualcomm will maintain an excellent liquidity profile and a balanced capital structure philosophy, with capital returns contained within the context of the company's cash flow after capital spending. In addition to periodic technology transition risk, regulatory reviews or requirements, and customer concentration represent challenges. Qualcomm's ESG credit impact score is neutral-to-low. The CIS-2 score balances the company's moderately negative environmental risks with low social and governance risks.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Qualcomm will demonstrate strong financial performance over the next few years driven by new agreements with its license customers and the growth of the 5G market as well as growth in adjacent markets such as the Internet-of-Things and automotive, the latter of which will be bolstered by the recent acquisition of Veoneer's Arriver business that focuses on advanced driver assistance solutions. The favorable ruling by the Ninth Circuit Appeals Court in August 2020 significantly reduces previous uncertainties posed by litigation.

Qualcomm's liquidity profile is excellent, with cash balances likely to be maintained over $5 billion ($11.6 billion at March 2022) and projected annual free cash flow after dividends of more than $7 billion this fiscal year. We expect Qualcomm will have ample liquidity to support business investment and to contend with ongoing legal disputes with various international jurisdictions over alleged anti-competitive practices. After a $1.5 billion note maturing in May 2022, the next maturity is another $1.5 billion note due January 2023. The company maintains a $4.5 billion U.S. commercial paper program under which Qualcomm reported $500 million of borrowings at the end of March 2022. The program is supported by a $4.5 billion committed bank facility that matures in December 2025. The credit facility provides for same day availability, no need to re-represent to no material adverse change, and ample cushion under the financial covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains durable licensing agreements, expands its position outside of the handset market, sustains its strong business execution and financial performance, and maintains adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 1.5x along with a very strong liquidity profile. The rating could be downgraded if (i) significant licensees withhold payments under existing contracts or if there are further legal or regulatory challenges to its licensing practices that impair the business model, (ii) there is a sustained erosion of financial performance or competitive position which would indicate the loss of technological leadership, (iii) adjusted gross debt to EBITDA is sustained over 2.5x, or (iv) Qualcomm pursues a more aggressive financial policy, including borrowing money to support share repurchases.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

