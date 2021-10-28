Moody's assigns A2 rating to Rio Tinto's new notes

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a A2 rating to the new senior unsecured notes to be issued by Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to refinance the $1.2 billion unsecured senior notes due 2025 and for general corporate purposes. All other ratings are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rio Tinto's A2 rating considers a number of key attributes including its: 1) large scale and low-cost operations across its major segments, particularly its iron ore operations in Australia, 2) diversity of mineral and metals exposures and leading positions in a number of these commodities, and 3) the company's geographical diversity. Rio Tinto's operating scale, productivity enhancements, strong cost profile and balance sheet provide resilience to market volatility. The rating also considers the company's significant reliance on the iron ore segment and sales to China as key drivers of revenues and earnings. Given that the commodities to which the company has exposure evidence material price fluctuation between peak and trough periods, continued discipline in capital investment, shareholder returns and liability management are necessary to be able to absorb such price and performance movements.

Rio Tinto has recently lowered its 2021 guidance for Pilbara iron ore shipments, IOC pellets and concentrate, bauxite and refined copper production and increased copper cash cost guidance due to continuing COVID-related supply chain challenges, tight labor markets, cultural heritage management and Kennecott copper smelter incident, amongst other factors. Sustainable production at the Oyu Tolgoi underground copper project is now expected to commence no earlier than January 2023 (previously October 2022), the date that remains subject to reaching an agreement with the government on several key economic and operational issues. The company is also targeting to spend $7.5 billion in 2022-2030 on decarbonization initiatives and has doubled its growth capex ambition to $3 billion annually in 2023 and 2024. As a result, annual capex guidance for 2022-2024 has been increased to $8 billion in 2022 and to $9-10 billion in 2023-2024.

Although iron ore prices retreated sharply in August and September reflecting slower growth in China and weakness in the country's property market, they remain substantially above the pre-pandemic levels. Moody's expects that elevated iron ore, copper, aluminum, and other commodity prices will continue to support the company's robust earnings and cash flow generation. This, along with a strong balance sheet and excellent liquidity will help Rio Tinto absorb higher capex spending and sustain credit metrics at levels appropriate for the rating. Assuming prices of $100/t iron ore, $2,200/t aluminum, $3.50/lb copper and $1,500/oz gold (all below spot prices) as well as $60/bbl oil price, we estimate that Rio Tinto will generate about $23 billion in Moody's EBITDA in the next 12 months, which would be below the LTM EBITDA but higher as compared to 2020. We expect leverage to tick up to 0.7x from 0.5x.

The stable outlook reflects expectations that Rio Tinto's performance will remain strong over the next twelve to eighteen months. The outlook also anticipates that copper and aluminum prices will not retreat to the low levels seen in early 2020 and steel market fundamentals will support iron ore prices.

Rio Tinto has an excellent liquidity position comprised of $17 billion in cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2021 and $7.5 billion in revolving credit facilities that mature in 2023. The revolver remains undrawn. Rio Tinto paid out $6.4 billion in shareholder returns during the first half of 2021, which was comprised of 2020 final ordinary and special dividends. Following the strong financial performance in the first half of 2021, the company announced an interim ordinary dividend of $6.1 billion and a special dividend of $3 billion, which were distributed in September 2021. Supported by continued high commodity prices, we expect the company to generate significant free cash flow in the next twelve to eighteen months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the volatility in the commodities in which Rio Tinto participates and potential for wide swings in performance, potential for upward rating movement is limited. A higher rating would require a prolonged period of proven resilience and sustainable stronger performance through the industry cycle.

Over time, positive rating momentum could occur if 1) Rio Tinto's operating profile further improves, specifically, if additional volume growth and cost reduction result in an improved stress scenario performance; 2) there is strong production growth and increasing earnings contribution from the Group's copper and aluminum segments and there is reduced reliance on sales to China as a material revenue generator; 3) debt levels are further and sustainably reduced supporting stronger credit metrics, such that adjusted debt/ EBITDA is sustained below 1.0x, (CFO minus dividends)/debt is sustained over 50%, and the company generates more material free cash flow under the low end of our price sensitivity ranges. Other considerations include continued maintenance of a solid liquidity profile, a manageable debt maturity profile and an explicit commitment to a high single-A financial policy with staunch discipline in capital investments and M&A activity.

Negative action on the ratings and/or outlook could materialize if Rio Tinto substantially underperforms our current expectations. This could be caused by a material weakening in its operational performance, sustained increases in the cost positions across its assets, issuing additional debt to fund shareholder returns or growth initiatives, and/or a sustained downturn in commodity prices below the lower end of Moody's current sensitivity ranges without offsetting measures to mitigate such a price downturn.

Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if: 1) Rio Tinto's adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 1.5x and/or (CFO minus dividends)/debt is sustained below 40% (not accounting for special dividends or one-off capital returns to shareholders paid from excess cash balances or asset sales proceeds); 2) EBIT margins are sustained below 25% for a protracted period; 3) free cash flow turns substantially negative or liquidity contracts meaningfully; and/or, 4) Rio Tinto pursues large acquisitions or debt-funded shareholder returns, or materially reduces cash balances.

As a mining company, Rio Tinto, like the industry as a whole, faces numerous environmental risks across all of its operations in all countries in which it operates. Regulations can vary widely and continue to become increasingly complex and stringent. The global mining industry is viewed as having very high environmental risk and high social risk. From a governance perspective, Rio Tinto remains disciplined in the allocation of its capital between sustaining capital expenditures, cash return to shareholders, overall levels of capital expenditures and balance sheet/liability management.

Following the Juukan Gorge incident, the company has taken a number of measures to improve its cultural heritage management process, enhance partnerships and agreements with and rebuild trust of traditional owners, in addition to designing the Juukan Gorge remediation plan. Other steps taken by the company include increasing the responsibility of product groups for Communities and Social Performance (CSP), enhanced governance and Board oversight, improving transparency and committing $50 million to enhance indigenous leadership and expand employment opportunities for indigenous Australians in the company's business. Rio Tinto has also recently targeted $7.5 billion in direct decarbonization investments over 2022-2030 period and raised its 2030 target of the Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction from 15% to 50%.

The Rio Tinto Group ranks as one of the world's largest diversified mining groups from both a geographic and product perspective. The company has substantial interests in iron ore, ranking among the top three in the seaborne markets. Other interests include bauxite, alumina, aluminum, and copper, as well as important holdings in diamonds, and industrial minerals (borax, titanium dioxide feedstock, salt). Rio Tinto operates under a dual listed company structure, allowing both shareholders of Rio Tinto plc (UK) and Rio Tinto Limited (Australia) an interest in a single economic entity. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 the Rio Tinto group generated revenues of $58.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

